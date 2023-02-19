According to reports on Football Espana, French superstar Kylian Mbappé is keen on a move to Real Madrid this summer, and he wants his PSG team-mate Achraf Hakimi to join him.

The news follows speculation that Mbappé could leave PSG in the summer due to a termination clause in his contract. The forward is reportedly already planning for life in the Spanish capital, and the man who helped lead Morocco to a 2022 World Cup semi-final may be a part of those plans.

With Madrid seeking a new right-back, and having been linked with Hakimi previously, it seems as though a joint swoop may be on the cards.