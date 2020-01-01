Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Kante wants Real Madrid move

Paris Saint Germain have made contact with Chelsea to discuss a potential deal for Tariq Lamptey - according to RMC Sport.

The French champions are exploring the possibility of signing the 19-year-old this month, but Nice have also opened talks with the Blues over the teenage defender.

Lamptey came on as a substitute in Chelsea's 2-1 win at Arsenal over the Christmas period, which marked his first appearance for the senior team.