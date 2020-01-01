Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Juventus weighing up Pogba loan bid

The coach said two Brazilians teamed up to sell Liverpool to Fabinho

Jurgen Klopp has spoken about the parts Philippe Coutinho and Roberto Firmino played in Liverpool's signing of Fabinho.

The Braziliian joined the club from Monaco, and his fellow countrymen did their bit to seal the deal.

"I think the best help was probably Bobby as they knew each other from the national team and for sure what Phil said about Liverpool because he loved and still loves Liverpool, so these kinds of things helped,” Klopp said in the Liverpool Echo.