Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Juventus to offer Dybala for Man Utd's Pogba

Toronto FC interviewing Vieira and Blanc
Toronto FC are interviewing Laurent Blanc and Patrick Vieira for their head coaching vacancy, reports the Boston Globe.
Vieira had success in MLS with New York City FC before heading to Nice, where he was sacked last week after two and a half years.
Former France boss Blanc, meanwhile, has not managed since leaving PSG in 2016.
Laporta could be key to Alaba move to Barca
Joan Laporta winning the Barcelona presidential election would be a big boost to David Alaba's potential move to Camp Nou, according to Bild.
Alaba will be free to sign with any club on January 1, and his relationship with Bayern Munich has soured to the point where the Bundesliga side are expecting him to leave.
But his agent Pini Zahavi is not popular at Camp Nou after facilitating Neymar's move to PSG in 2017. Zahavi does, however, still maintain a close relationship with Laporta, who was Barca president between 2003 and 2010.
Pedro moves from Fiorentina to Flamengo
Tension between Gasperini and Gomez threatens to derail Atalanta
As Atalanta prepare for a vital clash with Ajax, tension between manager Gian Piero Gasperini and star forward Alejandro Gomez is threatening the club's Champions League campaign.
Gasperini has overseen Atalanta since 2016, having reinvented the club in recent years to guide them towards the top of Serie A with stars like Gomez and Josep Ilicic.
Gomez, meanwhile, has emerged as one of Serie A's top players under Gasperini, having led the league in assists twice in recent years.
'Henderson may have to leave Man Utd to become England regular'
Dean Henderson may have to leave Manchester United to become a regular for England, according to David Seaman.
Henderson returned to Old Trafford in August following an impressive two-year loan stint at Sheffield United.
The 23-year-old proved himself as one of the most consistent shot-stoppers in the Premier League in 2019-20, helping the Blades secure a respectable ninth-place finish in their first season back in the top-flight under Chris Wilder.
Benfica enter race for Soumare
Benfica have entered the chase for the signature of Boubakary Soumare, according to A Bola.
The 21-year-old Lille star is highly rated, and has caught the attention of the likes of Manchester United and Liverpool in the past.
'Havertz's talent is unquestionable'
Former Chelsea star Joe Cole says Kai Havertz will no doubt justify his move to Chelsea despite some initial struggles in London.
Cole believes that the £70 million ($97m) signing has been subjected to a lot of unfair criticism so far as he backed the German to shine in the near future.
USMNT's Trapp set for Minnesota
U.S. men's national team midfielder Wil Trapp looks set to sign with Minnesota United, according to the Athletic.
Trapp has fallen down the pecking order with the U.S., having struggled to make an impact in what was his first and only season with Inter Miami.
The midfielder has made 18 appearances for the U.S., captaining the team several times.
Barcelona may be forced into De Jong sale as Bayern get ready to pounce
Barcelona may be forced to sell Frenkie de Jong, and Bayern Munich will be ready if that does come to fruition.
Bayern originally tried to sign De Jong from Ajax and another opportunity may present itself in the coming months.
Benfica targeting Roma's Peres once again
Benfica have set their sights on Bruno Peres as they once again are looking to make a move for the Roma defender, according to A Bola.
The 30-year-old Brazilian is in the final year of his deal with Roma and Benfica are eager to strengthen the right side of their defence.
Peres could head to Portugal as early as January as Benfica and Roma are in negotiations for an early move.
Messi would threaten PSG balance – Wenger
Lionel Messi would threaten the balance of Paris Saint-Germain if he joined the club from Barcelona, says Arsene Wenger.
Six-time Ballon d'Or winner Messi has been linked with PSG and Manchester City after failing to engineer a move away from Camp Nou in the close season.
The 33-year-old was not allowed to leave the club on a free transfer and is expected to depart when his contract expires at the end of the campaign, but with PSG already possessing Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, former Arsenal and Monaco boss Wenger wonders whether there is truly a need for Messi at the Parc des Princes.
Rangers eager to sign Chelsea's Gilmour
Rangers are eager to sign Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour - according to The Scottish Sun.
The 19-year-old began his youth career at Ibrox before moving to Stamford Bridge, and the Gers would like to bring him back on loan in January.
Chelsea are open to sanctioning Gilmour's departure on a temporary basis, with the teenager currently struggling for minutes in Frank Lampard's squad.
Benfica to send Todibo back to Barca
Benfica are planning to send Jean-Clair Todibo back to Barcelona in January - according to Record.
The 20-year-old has not played for the Portuguese club since moving to Estadio Da Luz on a season-long loan in the summer transfer window.
Benfica are ready to cut Todibo's temporary spell short, with Barca now set to welcome the defender back to Camp Nou in the new year.
Sacked Nice boss Viera in line for Nantes job
Patrick Vieira is in line to take the top job at Nantes just days after being sacked by Nice - as The Sun reports.
The Frenchman was relieved of his managerial duties at Allianz Riviera after overseeing a five match-winless run.
Vieira may not be out of work for long though, having already been earmarked to replace under-fire head coach Christian Gourcuff at Nantes.
Rudiger emerges on Juve & Milan's radar
Chelsea centre-back Antonio Rudiger has emerged on the transfer radar of both Juventus and AC Milan - according to Calcio Mercato.
Barcelona have also been linked with the 27-year-old, who has fallen out of favour at Stamford Bridge in the early stages of the 2020-21 campaign.
Juve and Milan would also like to sign Rudiger to reinforce their defensive lines, with Chelsea set to listen to offers within the region of €18 million (£16m/$22m) in January.
Dortmund line up Maylen as potential Sancho replacement
Borussia Dortmund have lined up PSV winger Donyell Malen as a potential replacement for Jadon Sancho - according to SPORT BILD.
Sancho is contracted to remain at Westfalenstadion until 2023, but BVB may sanction his departure early if they receive a bid from any suitors in excess of €100 million (£90m/$121m).
Dortmund will look to bring in Maylen if the Manchester United-linked attacker leaves, having seen the PSV star hit 12 goals in 19 appearances for the Dutch outfit at the start of the season.
Rangers will '100%' offer Tavernier new deal - Campbell
Rangers will definitely offer in-demand right-back James Tavernier a bumper new contract to keep him at Ibrox, according to Kevin Campbell.
Tavernier has been outstanding this season as Steven Gerrard's side top the Scottish Premiership, leading to the expectation of interest south of the border from Premier League clubs.
Ex-Arsenal and Everton striker Campbell told Football Insider: “100 per cent I could see the club offering Tavernier a new deal. When a player is playing that well you have to reward him with a good deal. I am sure Steven Gerrard will want to keep hold of him and the club will know that.”
'Homesick Celtic defender set for exit'
Celtic defender Hatem Elhamed will return to Israel in January to reunite with his family, according to The Scottish Sun.
Elhamed only moved to the Scottish champions last summer from Hapoel Beer Sheva, but his family are still in Israel and he is said to want to return to the country to be with them.
Maccabi Tel-Aviv are reported to be ready to make an offer for the 29-year-old right-back.
Bayern Munich 'want De Jong from Barcelona'
The Dutch midfielder is a reported target for the Bundesliga giants
Bayern Munich want to take advantage of the financial and hierarchical uncertainty at Barcelona to sign Frenkie De Jong, according to Mundo Deportivo.
Barca won a multi-club battle for the midfielder in 2019, however Bayern are said to be planning on using their status as the dominant club in Europe at present to move for the star.
De Jong only signed a contract extension until 2026 in October, however with the club having to cut their wage bill by more than £100 million and facing presidential elections in January, they may have to cash in on one of their main men.
'Man Utd outcast offered Premier League lifeline'
Newcastle United and West Ham want to sign Phil Jones from Manchester United in January, according to Eurosport.
Jones, 28, has a contract at Old Trafford until 2023 but appears to have no future in the first team, having been left out of their Premier League squad this season.
As a result he could allowed to depart next month, with both Newcastle and West Ham seeking defensive enforcements.
Athletic Club's Vesga attracting Premier League interest
Athletic Club midfielder Mikel Vesga is attracting interest from the Premier League - according to AS.
A number of English clubs are weighing up bids for the 27-year-old, who is due to drop into the free agency pool next summer.
Vesga has been in and out of Athletic's starting line up at the start of the 2020-21 campaign, featuring in seven La Liga games to date.
Tottenham interested in Brentford striker Forss
Brentford forward Marcus Forss is the subject of interest from Tottenham - according to Eurosport.
Borussia Dortmund have also been linked with the 21-year-old, but Spurs chairman Daniel Levy is determined to lure him to north London in 2021.
Forss has scored five goals in his first 13 Championship outings for Brentford this term.
Nainggolan & Vecino set to follow Eriksen out of Inter
Radja Nainggolan and Matias Vecino are set to follow Christian Eriksen out of Inter in January - according to Calcio Mercato.
The Nerazzurri have been tipped to cut their losses on Eriksen, who has struggled to settle at San Siro since his £17 million ($23m) move from Tottenham at the start of the year.
Inter will look to sell Nainggolan and Vecino thereafter, with the former being touted for a permanent move to Cagliari, before loaning out 21-year-old striker Andrea Pinamonti.
Juve, Milan & Atletico chasing Correa
Juventus, Milan and Atletico Madrid are chasing Lazio forward Joaquin Correa - according to Calcio Mercato.
Alll three clubs could make a play for the 26-year-old next year, with his current market value set at around €55 million (£50m/$67m).
Correa has scored three goals in 14 appearances across all competitions for Lazio this season.
Red Bulls loan striker Jorgensen
The New York Red Bulls have loaned striker Mathias Jorgensen to AGF, reports BT.
Jorgensen's loan comes with an option to buy after featuring in just eight games in MLS this season.
He originally joined the Red Bulls in February 2019 at the age of 17, but has struggled to make an impact in the first team.
Leicester open contract talks with Evans
Leicester City are keen to re-sign Jonny Evans despite the central defender being linked with a free transfer to his former club Manchester United.
Sky Sports reports the 32-year-old and the Foxes are negotiating a new two-year contract, with the Northern Irish international reportedly happy at the King Power Stadium.
Man Utd boss Solskjaer hits back at Raiola after exit comments
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hit back at Mino Raiola after his Manchester United side were dumped out of the Champions League on Tuesday.
Juventus director Paratici: We love Pogba very much
Juventus director Fabio Paratici weighed in on the just-beginning Paul Pogba transfer saga, admitting "we love him very much" in the aftermath of Mino Raiola's bombshell claims on Monday.
USWNT defender Sonnett has interest in Germany & England
Real Madrid won't pay 'Hazard money' for Pogba
Real Madrid will not pay big money for Manchester United outcast Paul Pogba like they did for Eden Hazard, reports The Mirror.
The La Liga champions are keen on signing the French World Cup winner but cannot afford a large fee, like they paid for Chelsea star Hazard, because of the financial bite from the coronavirus pandemic.
Cox interesting Bristol City
Bristol City are among several European clubs eyeing a move for left-back George Cox, reports Football Insider.
The 22-year-old left Brighton for Fortuna Sittard last summer, and is now being pursued by Bristol City, Espanyol and Mallorca.
Leeds eye ex-Tottenham talent Edwards
Leeds are considering making a move for former Tottenham winger Marcus Edwards, according to Football Insider.
The 22-year-old winger was considered a generational talent in his youth but struggled to break through in north London and was eventually sold to Portuguese side Vitoria Guimaraes.
Any move by Leeds for the English attacker will likely be in the summer.
Man Utd alerted by Camavinga exit wish
Manchester United are on alert after Rennes wonderkid Eduardo Camavinga declared he wants to leave the Ligue 1 club.
The 18-year-old midfielder is ready to move on from France, with the Red Devils and Real Madrid both circling for his signature, reports Mundo Deportivo via The Sun.
Juve want to swap Dybala for Pogba
The Old Lady feel they can secure their former star by offloading the Argentine
Juventus will offer Paulo Dybala to Manchester United in exchange for Paul Pogba in January as they attempt to reduce their financial outlay for the French World Cup winner.
According to Tuttosport, Juve were aware in advance of the comments made by Pogba's agent Mino Raiola and want to secure the player without paying a transfer fee.
Dybala, who was linked with a move to United in the summer, has struggled for consistency at Juve this season because of injury.