Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Arsenal join race for Dia

Donnarumma future called into question
Agent Mino Raiola said the future is sunny for goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, but did not say whether that would continue to be at AC Milan.
Speaking to Sky Sport Italy, Raiola said: “His future is bright. Will it be sunny in Milan? The sun is everywhere, that is the important thing.”
Haaland content at Dortmund
Erling Haaland says he is happy at Borussia Dortmund.
The forward picked up the Golden Boy award on Monday and is content with his position at the club.
Edu calls for Gunners fans to back Arteta
Edu has provided his backing to Mikel Arteta and called on the fans to do the same.
Arsenal are struggling in the Premier League, but the club’s support for the manager is not wavering.
“Just believe. Internally here, listen, we are doing well,” technical director Edu told Sky Sports.
Inter to listen to offers for Perisic
Inter are ready to offload Ivan Perisic in January, reports suggest.
The Croatian returned to the club from a season on loan at Bayern Munich, but Gazzetta Dello Sport claims the club are ready to sell if the right offer comes in for the winger.
Guehi to get Chelsea chance
Marc Guehi will get his chance to stake a claim for place at Chelsea next summer, according to the Athletic.
The defender has impressed on loan at Swansea, so much so that manager Frank Lampard will give him a chance in pre-season.
Flowers takes charge of Barnet
Former England international goalkeeper Tim Flowers has been named the new manager of Barnet.
“Clearly from the outside, there are things that need changing, the results speak for themselves,” Flowers told the club’s official website of a team 20th in the Conference Premier.
Arsenal and Everton join race for Dia
Gunners & Toffees interested in striker
Arsenal and Everton have reportedly entered the race to sign Reims forward Boulaye Dia.
Ligue 1 sides Marseille and Lyon were tipped to fight it out for the 24-year-old’s signature, but Le10 Sport claims the Premier League sides are circling.