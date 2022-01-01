Crystal Palace have emerged as contenders for the signature of Sam Johnstone, reports the Mail.

Johnstone is a free agent after being released by West Brom and wants to move to a club where he can play regularly in order to secure his place in the England squad for the World Cup.

Tottenham were interested in the 29-year-old but only as back-up to Hugo Lloris, with Southampton's Fraser Forster emerging as an alternative target.