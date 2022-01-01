Napoli confirm double deal
Napoli have confirmed the signing of Getafe left-back Mathias Olivera on a five-year deal.
The Italian side have also taken up the option to make Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa's loan from Fulham into a permanent deal.
🤝 Benvenuto @MathiasOlivera5 👋— Official SSC Napoli (@sscnapoli) May 26, 2022
Palace enter race for Johnstone
Crystal Palace have emerged as contenders for the signature of Sam Johnstone, reports the Mail.
Johnstone is a free agent after being released by West Brom and wants to move to a club where he can play regularly in order to secure his place in the England squad for the World Cup.
Tottenham were interested in the 29-year-old but only as back-up to Hugo Lloris, with Southampton's Fraser Forster emerging as an alternative target.
Areola set for PSG talks
Alphonse Areola's represenatives are set to meet with PSG this week to discuss the goalkeeper's future, reports RMC Sport.
Areola is set to return to the French capital after his loan spell at West Ham but knows he will face competition Keylor Navas and Gianluigi Donnarumma if he remains at Parc des Princes.
The Hammers do have the option to make the move permanent and Areola would be open to the move, but nothing has been decided yet.
Winks set to leave Spurs
Tottenham will allow midfielder Harry Winks to leave the club this summer, reports the Mail.
The 26-year-old struggled for game time under Antonio Conte and the Italian is keen to sell the player to help raise funds for moves elsewhere.
Southampton and Newcastle are believed to be interested in the England international, who is valued at around £25 million ($31m).
Barca hold Chukwuemeka talks
Barcelona have held talks with Carney Chukwuemeka's representatives over a possible move from Aston Villa, reports Sport.
The highly-rated 18-year-old is about to enter the final year of his contract and is considering his future despite being offered fresh terms by the Midlands club.
Despite holding talks a deal is not currently being discussed, with Barca among a host of clubs monitoring Chukwuemeka's situation, including Arsenal.
Cottagers join race for Rothwell
Fulham are looking to rival Bournemouth’s efforts to sign Blackburn midfielder Joe Rothwell. #AFCB had a bid turned down in Jan. Rothwell is out of contract this summer.— Ian Dennis (@Iandennisbbc) May 26, 2022
Rangers and a host of Championship clubs are also understood to be interested in Rothwell. #FFC
Benfica sign Ristic from Montpellier
Serbia international left-back Mihailo Ristic has joined Benfica on a free transfer from Montpellier, signing a four-year contract.
Mihailo Ristić - 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣6️⃣#EPluribusUnum pic.twitter.com/oEQkBgC8AC— SL Benfica (@SLBenfica) May 26, 2022
Napoli to move for Bernardeschi
Federico Bernardeschi could be on his way to Napoli this summer, Calciomercato reports.
The winger will leave Juventus in a free transfer this summer and talks with Napoli are set to begin.
Van Bommel takes over as Antwerp manager
Maak kennis met de nieuwe hoofdcoach van The Great Old, Mark van Bommel! 🤝🇳🇱#RAFC #OneRedFamily pic.twitter.com/SPg6EbIIFQ— Royal Antwerp FC (@official_rafc) May 26, 2022
Napoli sign Anguissa from Fulham
🤝 SSC Napoli have completed a deal with @FulhamFC to make Frank Anguissa's move permanent ✍️— Official SSC Napoli (@en_sscnapoli) May 26, 2022
Villa agree Carlos deal
Aston Villa have agreed a deal to sign Sevilla centre-back Diego Carlos.
The 29-year-old Brazilian is believed to have cost Steven Gerrard's side around £26 million ($33m).
Aston Villa can confirm the club has reached an agreement with Sevilla FC for the transfer of Diego Carlos for an undisclosed fee.— Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) May 26, 2022
Leeds sign USMNT star Aaronson
Leeds United have signed USMNT winger Brenden Aaronson from Austrian side Red Bull Salzburg.
The 21-year-old arrives at Elland Road for a reported fee in the region of £25 million ($31m) and has signed a five-year contract.
The move sees Aaronson reunited with Leeds boss Jesse Marsch, who was in charge of Salzburg when the winger moved to Austria from Philadelphia Union in January 2021.
Toffees move for goalkeeper stalls
Everton's move for Blackpool goalkeeper Chris Maxwell has stalled, reports Lancs Live.
The 31-year-old was closing in on a move to Goodison Park but the deal has not gone through because of the uncertainty surrounding Toffees back-up goalkeeper Joao Virginia.
Virginia spent last season on loan at Sporting and the Portuguese side were expected to sign him permanently, but that deal is now uncertain.
West Ham and Everton eye Cornet
Everton and West Ham are considering a move for Burnley winger Maxwel Cornet following the Lancashire club's relegation, according to the Telegraph.
The Ivory Coast winger is believed to have a relegation release clause in his contract of £17.5 million ($21.4m).
Cornet socred nine goals in 29 appearances for the Clarets last season following his move from Lyon.
Newcastle & Sevilla locked in Diego Carlos talks
Newcastle and Sevilla are at odds over the transfer fee for Diego Carlos, GOAL understands.
Newcastle are willing to pay around €35 million (£30m/$37m) for the Brazilian defender, but Sevilla are demanding €45m (£38m/$48m).
PSG not interested in Dembele
Ousmane Dembele will not be joining Paris Saint-Germain this summer.
Le Parisien claims the French side do not want to sign the winger as he is not part of future sports director Luis Campos' plans.
Man Utd give De Jong ultimatum
Manchester United have told Frenkie de Jong to hurry up and decide if he is open to joining the club, according to Sport.
The Premier League side have made the midfielder one of their top targets for the summer window as they look to rebuild the squad for next season, while Barca are desperate for money and open to selling him.
De Jong would rather stay at Barca, however, and has been told to give United a definitive answer.
Mkhitaryan nears Inter move
Henrikh Mkhitaryan will join Inter this summer.
Calciomercato reports the Serie A side have reached an agreement over a two-year contract with the Armenia international, who will make the switch from Roma after his medical is done.
Liverpool continue to monitor Tchouameni
Aurelien Tchouameni has become one of the most sought-after talents in European football, with many leading clubs continuing to monitor his progress.
CaughtOffside claim that Liverpool form part of that group, with the Reds tempted to join a scramble for the 22-year-old France international if one is sparked in the next window.
Chelsea put off by Rice’s £150m asking price
Declan Rice is still of interest to Chelsea, but The Times reports that the Blues are being put off by his hefty price tag.
The England international midfielder is said to be valued by West Ham at £150 million ($189m).
Newcastle still want Carlos, but face fight
Newcastle remain interested in Sevilla defender Diego Carlos, but 90min report that they face competition for the Brazilian from Premier League rivals.
Arsenal are still sniffing around the 29-year-old centre-half and may be tempted to make an approach.
Man City lead Utd in race for Leeds star Phillips
Manchester City continue to lead arch-rivals United in the race for Leeds midfielder Kalvin Phillips, reports CaughtOffside.
The England international has seen his stock rise over recent seasons and may be lured away from Elland Road despite the Whites preserving their Premier League status on the final day of the 2021-22 campaign.
Newcastle see door opened for Calvert-Lewin move
Newcastle have seen a door opened that invites them to make a bid for Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, claims Football Insider.
The England international, who has also been linked with Arsenal, will be allowed to leave Goodison Park this summer if a suitable offer for his services is tabled.
Kounde desperate to join Chelsea
Jules Kounde has been heavily linked with Chelsea for some time, and The Sun claims the Sevilla defender is now “desperate” to join the Blues.
The France international is wanted at Stamford Bridge as Premier League heavyweights are preparing to lose Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen as free agents, while Cesar Azpilicueta could also depart.
Grant released by Man Utd
Best of luck for the future, Granty! ✊🔴#MUFC— Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 26, 2022
Bayern among those keen on City star Gundogan
Bayern Munich are one of the Bundesliga outfits keeping a close eye on Ilkay Gundogan’s situation at Manchester City, claims TZ.
Despite helping to deliver another Premier League title to the Etihad Stadium, the Germany international midfielder is not expected to be offered a new contract and may be sold in the next window.
Liverpool to listen to bids for Ox
Liverpool are ready to listen to bids for Alex Oxlade-Chamblerian, reports The Mirror.
The England international midfielder has struggled for game time this season and is said to be registering on recruitment radars at Aston Villa and West Ham.
Aston Villa open to offers for Ings
Aston Villa are looking to bolster their strike force over the summer and, as a result, are open to offers for Danny Ings.
That is according to Football Insider, who claim the former Liverpool and Southampton frontman is now surplus to requirements.
Bronze to leave Man City
We can confirm that Lucy Bronze will depart the Club at the end of her current contract this summer.— Manchester City (@ManCity) May 26, 2022
We'd like to express our gratitude and thanks to Lucy for her contributions during her two spells at the Club and wish her all the best for the future 💙
Patrik Schick extends contract at Leverkusen
🚨✍️ 2027 ✍️🚨 pic.twitter.com/GxIX3O0PbJ— Bayer 04 Leverkusen (@bayer04_en) May 26, 2022
Villa step up their attempts to sign Rangers’ Bassey
After a brilliant season in which he played in both the Europa League and Scottish Cup finals, Aston Villa are set to intensify their pursuit of Rangers defender Calvin Bassey, according to The Times.
Steven Gerrard intends to overhaul the Villa squad in his first summer transfer window at the club, having already signed Philippe Coutinho and Boubacar Kamara on permanent deals.
Xavi Simons intends to continue at PSG
Three clubs have approached Xavi Simons and his agents in the last few months to sign him on a free move this summer. The answer was always the same: plan is to extend the contract with Paris Saint-Germain. 🔵🔴 #PSG— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 26, 2022
Final steps to be discussed with the new sport director soon. pic.twitter.com/8ZrwIAxSjD
Nketiah set to extend Arsenal contract
Eddie Nketiah looked set to be leaving Arsenal this summer on a free transfer, but the club are now hopeful that he will extend his contract, GOAL can confirm.
He has previously turned down offers to prolong his stay, but the club now believe the 22-year-old has changed his mind and is willing to commit.
Arsenal want Gnabry back, but have to wait (SportBild)
Serge Gnabry is wanted back at Arsenal, reports SportBild, but the Gunners may have to be patient in pursuit of a familiar face.
That is because they missed out on qualification for the Champions League, meaning that any deal for a Germany international winger at Bayern Munich may have to be put on hold until 2023.
Newcastle to smash transfer record for Paqueta
Newcastle found plenty of value in a January deal with Lyon for Bruno Guimaraes and are now looking to re-open talks with the Ligue 1 outfit for another Brazil international – Lucas Paqueta.
That is according to The Times, who claim that the Magpies are prepared to smash their transfer record in a £50 million ($63m) raid for another highly-rated midfielder.
Arsenal open talks for Gabriel Jesus (Football Insider)
Arsenal have, according to Football Insider, opened talks regarding a summer swoop for Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus.
The Brazil international has just won another Premier League title at the Etihad Stadium, but he could end up at the Emirates as Pep Guardiola has a deal in place for Erling Haaland.
Kane ready to hold Spurs contract talks (Evening Standard)
The Evening Standard reports that Harry Kane is ready to enter into contract talks with Tottenham.
The England international striker has seen a move away from Spurs speculated on for some time, but he could now commit to an extended stay in north London beyond the summer of 2024.
Real prepared to pay €120 for Milan star Leao
Gazzetta dello Sport reports that Real Madrid are prepared to pay €120 million (£102m/$128m) for AC Milan winger Rafael Leao.
The Portuguese forward has been in sensational form for the newly-crowned Serie A champions and has emerged as a top target for the Blancos as they have missed out on other attacking options.
Chelsea & Spurs keen on Perisic
Nothing has changed for Ivan Perisić. He’s gonna decide his future soon with Inter new contract proposal on the table, but also Tottenham and Chelsea both interested as his deal runs out in June. 🇭🇷 #transfers— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 26, 2022
Juventus are focused on Paul Pogba and Ángel Di Maria, as of now. https://t.co/BdWGjFXtRp
French duo in for Nketiah
Lyon and Marseille have both made offers for Eddie Nketiah, though they accept the forward is likely to remain at Arsenal, reports Footmercato.
The Ligue 1 duo have offered the 22-year-old a lucrative contract to join them on a free transfer when his Gunners deal expires next month.
However, Nketiah is believed to have had a change of heart about leaving the Emirates and is instead ready to commit to a new long-term contract.
Saint-Maximin set for Magpies stay
Allan Saint-Maximin is set to stay at Newcastle this summer but wants a pay rise to match that of the club's top earners, reports the Mail.
The Magpies were prepared to listen to offers of around £50 million ($62m) for the French playmaker but do not think there will be any takers at that price.
Instead the St James' Park club intend to keep him for at least one more year, though Saint-Maximin is keen for a new deal that gives him parity with the likes of Kieran Trippier and Bruno Guimaraes.
Laca closing in on Lyon move
Alexandre Lacazette is closing in on a free transfer move back to former club Lyon when his Arsenal contract expires next month, reports Todofichajes.
Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas has a close relationship with the 30-year-old and was instrumental in sealing the deal.
The French striker had offers from England and Spain but jumped at the opportunity to return to his hometown club.
Villa and West Ham in for Oxlade-Chamberlain
Aston Villa and West Ham are interested Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain with Liverpool prepared to listen to offers for the England midfielder, reports the Mirror.
The 28-year-old has a year left on his contract but the Reds are willing to let him go this summer.
The Anfield club are looking for bids in the region of £10 million ($12m) for the former Southampton and Arsenal player.
Bayern hopeful over Mane deal (Bild)
Reds forward could make summer move to Germany
Bayern Munich remain hopeful of signing Sadio Mane this summer and believe the Liverpool forward is keen on a move to the German champions, reports Bild.
The 30-year-old was coy about his future when asked by reporters on Tuesday, saying he would reveal all after Saturday's Champions League final, but a potential move to Germany is very much on the cards.
PSG are also believed to be monitoring the situation but the cost of Kylian Mbappe's new deal may mean they will drop out of the race for the Senegal international, leaving the path clear for Bayern.