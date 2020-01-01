Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Barcelona, Juventus & Man City set for three-way swap involving Lautaro

The Blaugrana are looking to drive the Argentine star's price down

Barcelona are hoping to land Lautaro Martinez from Inter in a three-way swap deal involving Nelson Semedo and Joao Cancelo, reports Sport.

The Blaugrana are keen on a move for the Argentina striker but are looking to facilitate a player exchange deal to drive down his price.

The proposed deal would see Semedo go to Manchester City, which would allow Cancelo to return to Inter where he starred on loan in 2017-18.