Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Barcelona determined to sign Sterling despite Man City refusal

Ancelotti wants Bale out of Real Madrid (El Nacional)
The coach has told the club to sell or release the Wales international
Carlo Ancelotti has had enough of Gareth Bale and wants Real Madrid to get rid of him.
El Nacional reports the Italian coach feels playing for Madrid is not one of Bale’s top priorities and has told Florentino Perez to either sell or release him.
Barcelona determined to sign Sterling despite Man City refusal (MEN)
Premier League side insist that they will not let England star leave
Barcelona remain determined to bring Raheem Sterling to Camp Nou, according to Manchester Evening News.
Sterling has 18 months left on his contract at Manchester City and is open to a move abroad, but the Premier League side have no intention of accepting an offer for him any time soon.
Nevertheless, Barcelona will make an attempt to lure Sterling and convince City to let him go.
Norwich to offer Smith manager job
Norwich will offer Dean Smith a contract to take over as their new manager in the coming days, Sky Sports reports.
The Premier League side have been in talks with Smith, who was sacked as Aston Villa manager this week, for the last few days and negotiations are at an advanced stage.
Van Bronckhorst set for Rangers talks
Giovanni van Bronckhorst will hold talks with Rangers about taking over as manager this weekend, Daily Record says.
The Dutchman has told the club he is interested in replacing Steven Gerrard, but is not the only former Gers star to enter the ring, as Gennaro Gattuso is also an option.
But Van Bronckhorst wants assurances from the club over the background staff and the club’s intention of strengthening the squad.
Barcelona already in talks to sign Adeyemi
❗️Update #Adeyemi: #FCBarcelona is highly interested, #Xavi as well. His agent & supporter Schwabl are aware of it. Schwabl has got best contacts in the club. He has also been in Barcelona a few weeks ago for talks. Some teammates in Salzburg except his move to #BVB. @SPORT1 #FCB
— Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal)November 12, 2021