FT: Japan 0-1 Great Britain

Hege Riise's job is far from done - but in taking Great Britain into the knockout rounds, she has at the very least cleared the first hurdle ahead of her and her team.

Sweden are the only other side to have already assured themselves of a place, though several other sides remain clear favourites given their remaining fixtures.

There will be no rest however, given that their final game in Group E against Canada may well shape whether they have a harder task or not in the last eight and beyond.