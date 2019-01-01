Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Real Madrid prepare €150m January bid for Pogba

Manchester United are reportedly prepared to spend £100m (€115.7m/$128.3m) to sign Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund, according to the Mirror.

The Red Devils are keen admirers of the teenage winger, who has lit up the Bundesliga, and are willing to meet the huge price tag Dortmund have set for him.

Sancho has managed three goals and six assists from just eight Bundesliga games this season already as the 19-year-old continues his impressive form from last term.