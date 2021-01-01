Live Blog

Persepolis 0-0 FC Goa LIVE: Follow the AFC Champions League action as it happens

The Gaurs take on Group E leaders Persepolis in their third game of their maiden ACL campaign...

Updated
Glan Martins, FC Goa vs Al-Rayyan, AFC Champions League
FC Goa

The Persepolis side to face Goa

2021-04-20T16:42:59Z

TEAM NEWS

2021-04-20T16:40:32Z

Two changes for FC Goa

Alexander Romario Jesuraj is suspended for today's tie as Saviour Gama makes his first start in the ACL, while Juan Ferrando has opted for more men at the back with Adil Khan starting in place of Ishan Pandita

UPDATE: FC Goa are third

2021-04-20T16:36:08Z

Al Wahda are now second

Al Wahda ahedged Al-Rayyan 3-2 in today's earlier Group E fixture, putting the former second with four points and Goa third with two. Persepolis have won both their opening games in the group.

FC Goa's battle to stay second in Group E

2021-04-20T14:09:03Z

Al Wahda face Al-Rayyan before Goa's fixture

Al Wahda and Al-Rayyan, both with a point each in Group E, lock horns before Goa take on group toppers Persepolis. Hence, Goa will need at least a point to stay in contention for qualifying as one of the three second-placed teams from the West Region - where Gaurs are currently fifth.