Olympics 2020 women's semi-final Matchday LIVE: USWNT v Canada updates, news and TV reaction

Can the reigning world champions reach the gold medal match in Tokyo, or will their neighbours cause a mighty upset? Follow all the action on Goal

USWNT vs Canada head-to-head

The USWNT have come up against Canada on seven occasions in the past, winning six and drawing one.

Canada have never beaten the United States in a competitive setting, and lost their latest meeting 1-0 back in February.

However, Canada will be protecting an unbeaten record in the 2021 Olympics against the USWNT, who have recorded two wins, one loss and one draw so far.

Canada starting XI

Canada XI: Labbe - Lawrence, Buchanan, Gilles, Chapman - Quinn, Scott, Fleming - Sinclair - Beckie, Prince.

Subs: Sheridan, Zadorsky, Carle, Grosso, Rose, Leon, Huitema.

Bev Priestman has made no changes from the Brazil game three days ago, despite it going all the way to penalties. However, Jayde Riviere is absent due to suspension, having picked up her second yellow card of the Games in the quarter-final tie.

Christine Sinclair, meanwhile, is chasing Brazil legend Cristiane's all-time Olympic record of 14, with the Canada captain currently on 12.

USWNT starting XI

USWNT XI: Naeher - O'Hara, Sauerbrunn, Davidson, Dunn - Ertz, Horan, Lavelle - Heath, Morgan, Williams.

Subs: Franch, Krueger, Sonnett, S. Mewis, Lloyd, Press, Rapinoe.

Vlatko Andonovski has made three changes to his side for the semi-final clash, with Tierna Davidson coming in for Dahlkemper, Rose Lavelle in for Samantha Mewis and Alex Morgan replacing Carli Lloyd.

Welcome to Gameday Live!

Goal is here to provide you with live text coverage of the Olympics Women's Football semi-final clash between the United States and Canada at Ibaraki Kashima Stadium.

The USMNT beat the Netherlands on penalties to reach this stage, while Canada beat Brazil on spot-kicks in their quarter-final.

Canada will be aiming to reach the final for the first time after two successive bronze medals, while the United States are gunning for their first gold medal since the 2012 games in London, with Australia or Sweden awaiting the winner in the showpiece event - which will take place on Friday.