Odisha FC vs East Bengal LIVE: Follow ISL clash in real time

Five changes in the Odisha lineup
2021-02-27T13:14:16Z
Steven Dias makes five changes in the Odisha lineup. Arshdeep Singh, Kamalpreet Singh, Steven Taylor, Rakesh Pradhan, Baoringdao Bodo make way for Ravi Kumar, Lalrehzuala, Gaurav Bora, George D'Souza and Brad Inman.
Nine changes in the East Bengal lineup
2021-02-27T13:12:45Z
Robbie Fowler makes nine changes in the East Bengal lineup which lost two NorthEast United in their last match. Only Sarthak Golui and Aaron Holloway have managed to keep their places in the starting XI.
Team news!
2021-02-27T13:11:56Z
Odisha vs East Bengal - Team news 👇#ISL #OFCSCEB pic.twitter.com/nbdZlvg63U— Goal India (@Goal_India) February 27, 2021
Odisha FC vs East Bengal
2021-02-27T13:10:24Z
Hello and welcome to the LIVE Blog of today's Indian Super League (ISL) clash between Odisha FC and East Bengal at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim.