Live Blog

NorthEast United vs ATK Mohun Bagan LIVE - Follow ISL semi-final updates

Goal's live coverage of the first leg of the second ISL 2020-21 semi-final...

Updated
Comments (0)
NorthEast United ATK Mohun Bagan
ISL

KICK-OFF!

2021-03-06T14:02:29Z

NorthEast United vs ATK Mohun Bagan

ATK Mohun Bagan have struggled in the first halves this season. Can NorthEast take advantage of that? Let's find out! 

Can Habas end Jamil's unbeaten run?

2021-03-06T13:49:31Z

NorthEast United are unbeaten in nine games under Khalid Jamil, having won six games and drawn three. Bagan's last loss came against Mumbai City in the final league game of the season and will be bounce back and gain an advantage in the first leg. 

NorthEast vs Bagan

2021-03-06T13:26:37Z

Khalid Jamil has not lost a single game as the NorthEast United coach since taking over midway through the league stage. He has led the team to the playoffs where they will be up against the mighty force of ATK Mohun Bagan