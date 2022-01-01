Matchday LIVE: Tottenham vs Burnley, Man City face West Ham, plus Real Madrid & Barcelona in action

Which games are on today? 💻
Here's a flavour of what we've got in store today...
12 noon - Tottenham vs Burnley
2pm - Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace
2pm - Leeds vs Brighton
2pm - Watford vs Leicester
2pm - West Ham vs Man City
2pm - Wolves vs Norwich
2pm - Napoli vs Genoa
2:30pm - Chelsea Women vs Man City Women
4:30pm - Everton vs Brentford
5pm - AC Milan vs Atalanta
6:30pm - Cadiz vs Real Madrid
6:30pm - Getafe vs Barcelona
6:30pm - Atletico Madrid vs Sevilla
7:45pm - Cagliari vs Inter
Check out all of today's football on GOAL!
Can Spurs get back into the Champions League? 🤔
Having thrashed Arsenal in the north London derby, Tottenham have put themselves in a decent position as they attempt to qualify for the Champions League. A win over Burnley today would see them leapfrog the Gunners into fourth place - temporarily at least, but it would heap pressure on Mikel Arteta's side.
Burnley, on the other hand, are still in a desperate fight to avoid relegation. Victory today would see them open up some breathing space between themselves and the drop zone, but it's looking like it could go right down to the wire for them.
Kick-off at 12 noon UK time!
Teams are in for Spurs vs Burnley 👇
Here's how we line-up against Burnley! 👇 pic.twitter.com/0X7LtMDd7t— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) May 15, 2022
📋 Here's your Clarets side to face Spurs today 💪— Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) May 15, 2022
Come on lads! 👊#TOTBUR | #TogetherWeCanUTC pic.twitter.com/fIwbg1xKAu
Welcome to GOAL's Matchday LIVE!
Hello there and a happy Sunday to you! ☀️
There are loads of games to come today and GOAL will be bringing you all the action as it happens. We'll have team news, score updates, incidents, quotes, videos and more, so stick with us throughout the day.
⚽️ 💯