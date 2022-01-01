Matchday LIVE: Tottenham vs Burnley, Man City face West Ham, plus Real Madrid & Barcelona in action

Having thrashed Arsenal in the north London derby, Tottenham have put themselves in a decent position as they attempt to qualify for the Champions League. A win over Burnley today would see them leapfrog the Gunners into fourth place - temporarily at least, but it would heap pressure on Mikel Arteta's side.

Burnley, on the other hand, are still in a desperate fight to avoid relegation. Victory today would see them open up some breathing space between themselves and the drop zone, but it's looking like it could go right down to the wire for them.

Kick-off at 12 noon UK time!