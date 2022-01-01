Matchday LIVE: Tottenham host Arsenal in crunch Premier League top-four clash, Real Madrid also in action

Mikel Arteta has insisted that sealing Champions League qualification is the only motivation Arsenal need when they race their local rivals on Thursday night.

"The message is clear and we do not need any more motivation. We all know where we want to be and the opportunity is ahead of us," the Spaniard has told reporters.

"In a north London derby, whether you’re a player or the manager, winning is always the best factor.

"It’s also about how you win it and the experiences you go through during the 95 minutes or so in a game.

"Our players know what to expect and it’s up to them to handle those situations."