Matchday LIVE: Southampton vs Man Utd, Arsenal vs Chelsea, plus Bayern Munich, Juventus & Real Madrid in action

Southampton vs Man Utd
10 - Southampton are winless in 10 home league games against Man Utd (D4 L6), despite taking the lead in six of those games. Wasteful. pic.twitter.com/6Oyet5Ob52— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 22, 2021
Lukaku set for second Blues debut
Arsenal vs Chelsea
Of course, no matter who is at the back for Arsenal today, they were going to have a tough time anyway if they were forced to contend with the powerful Belgian, as he seeks to make the most of his return to the club.
The former Inter man rebuilt his career after a hit-and-miss Manchester United spell in Italy, and if he can bring even half of that form across to Thomas Tuchel's side, he'll be a superb asset up front.
White out of London derby
Arsenal vs Chelsea
There's reports coming out of the capital that Ben White will not be involved in today's Premier League clash for Arsenal against Chelsea, as he has come down with illness.
It's a further blow to the Gunners defence, who will be without their big prize recruit of the transfer window now against a Blues side that may well be handing a debut of course to Romelu Lukaku.
On the fringes
Wolves vs Spurs
2018 – Harry Kane is starting on the substitutes bench in a Premier League game for the first time since December 2018 against Leicester City. Periphery. pic.twitter.com/jpS2sShEIR— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 22, 2021
Nine of the best?
Southampton vs Man Utd
Remember the last time Manchester United squared off with Southampton? Saints fans do - though they'd rather forget it.
Having been handed a red card inside the first few minutes, they collapsed to a joint-record-matching defeat in the Premier League, with a 9-0 drubbing.
United fans might harbour hopes of a similar result today, but their hosts will be determined to ensure there is no repeat.
Lloris takes PL record for Spurs
Wolves vs Spurs
300 – Hugo Lloris is set to make his 300th Premier League appearance for Tottenham; the most of any Spurs player in the competition’s history (Darren Anderton, 299). Stalwart. pic.twitter.com/y59Iv9ErCg— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 22, 2021
The French Connection
Southampton vs Man Utd
Ooh la la 🇫🇷#MUFC | #SOUMUN pic.twitter.com/qBVDaW2Pcq— Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 22, 2021
All aboard the Kane train?
Wolves vs Spurs
So there we have it. Harry Kane is among the matchday squad for Tottenham, after missing out on their Premier League opener against Manchester City last week.
The future of the England captain remains shrouded in the mists of transfer gospel, but it does seem like time has almost run out for him to get his move to the Etihad Stadium.
Where it leaves him and his commitment to Tottenham across the rest of this season is subject to speculation, but the Three Lions boss will surely still want to impress no matter where he ends up.
Team News: Wolves vs Spurs
Kane on the bench for visitors
Our line-up for this afternoon's @premierleague fixture against @SpursOfficial. #WOLTOT— Wolves (@Wolves) August 22, 2021
🐺📋 pic.twitter.com/TNikmqdiY0
Your team to face @Wolves! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/aqMz51IV1U— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) August 22, 2021
Team News: Southampton vs Man Utd
Varane and Sancho subs for Red Devils
⏸ Unchanged.— Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) August 22, 2021
Your #SaintsFC side to take on #MUFC at St Mary's 💪 pic.twitter.com/OZVvn304Im
Away day ready 👊— Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 22, 2021
Presenting your #MUFC starting XI for #SOUMUN 👇
Today's order of play
A Sunday afternoon triple-header headlines the action today, as a clutch of European hopefuls do battle in the Premier League - including a reunion for Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo with old club Wolves, and a London derby between Arsenal and Chelsea.
Manchester United will help kick things off with a trip to Southampton first though, while Bayern Munich, Juventus and the Spanish heavyweight pair of Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid complete the bill. In order of play today, it's:
1400: Southampton vs Manchester United
1400: Wolves vs Tottenham Hotspur
1630: Arsenal vs Chelsea
1630: Bayern Munich vs Koln
1730: Udinese vs Juventus
1830: Atletico Madrid vs Elche
2100: Levante vs Real Madrid
(All times BST)
🎉 ⚽️ Welcome to Goal Matchday Live! ⚽️ 🎉
Hello and welcome, everybody, to Goal's live matchday coverage!
Still not satisfied by five-goal demolitions and roaring title defences? Then fear not - because we've got just the tonic to fill you up today!
Week two of the Premier League is in full swing, while La Liga and the Bundesliga have got their champions in action too - and Juventus will be finally in action for the first time since they were truly dethroned as the Scudetto superpower in Serie A.
We've got a jam-packed line-up - and you can follow it all right here!