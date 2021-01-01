Matchday LIVE: Southampton vs Man Utd, Arsenal vs Chelsea, plus Bayern Munich, Juventus & Real Madrid in action

Arsenal vs Chelsea

Of course, no matter who is at the back for Arsenal today, they were going to have a tough time anyway if they were forced to contend with the powerful Belgian, as he seeks to make the most of his return to the club.

The former Inter man rebuilt his career after a hit-and-miss Manchester United spell in Italy, and if he can bring even half of that form across to Thomas Tuchel's side, he'll be a superb asset up front.