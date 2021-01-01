Matchday LIVE: PSG & Real Madrid in action before Liverpool host Manchester City

Hello and welcome to Goal's live matchday coverage!

Ready for a last hurrah? Of course, it is not the end of the road for club football everywhere - but with the October international break set to launch shortly, this is the last time we'll get to savour such delights for a fortnight.

And what delights we have! Paris Saint-Germain lead off in Ligue 1 with Lionel Messi out to find his first club goal, Tottenham headline a trio of early Premier League kick-offs and Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Milan complete a heavyweight batch in action.

But there's just one game that pits true title rivals against each other today - and it's the one we've all been waiting for. Premier League champions Manchester City meet Liverpool later on - and you will not want to miss a minute of that.