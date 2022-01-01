Live Blog

Matchday LIVE: PSG, Chelsea, Arsenal, Barcelona & Inter in today's action

Live scores, team news, goals and everything you need to know from today's football across the world

Updated
Comments (0)
Lionel Messi PSG 2022
Getty

PSG vs Bordeaux under way!

2022-03-13T12:00:00.000Z

Time to atone.

A win for PSG today will see them move further clear at the top of Ligue 1. They are 12 points clear coming into the game. Can they make it 15?

Which games are on today? 📺

2022-03-13T12:00:00.000Z

Here's the summary...

All times UK

12 noon - PSG vs Bordeaux

2pm - Chelsea vs Newcastle

2pm - Everton vs Wolves

2pm - Leeds vs Norwich

2pm - Southampton vs Watford

2pm - West Ham vs Aston Villa

4:30pm - Arsenal vs Leicester

4:30pm - Borussia Dortmund vs Arminia Bielefeld

5pm - Udinese vs Roma

7:45pm - Torino vs Inter

8pm - Barcelona vs Osasuna

Check out all of today's games

Here's the PSG XI vs Bordeaux

2022-03-13T11:50:00.000Z

Neymar, Messi and Mbappe to put their Champions League heartbreak behind them?

Kick-off 12pm GMT.

There's football on today! ⚽️ 🎉

2022-03-13T11:45:00.000Z

Hey! We've got plenty of live football across Europe's top league's today and GOAL will bring you all the action as it happens, including all the team news, goals, incidents and more.

Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe are back in action as Paris Saint-Germain face Bordeaux in Ligue 1, while Chelsea and Arsenal are among the teams playing in the Premier League. Borussia Dortmund feature in the Bundesliga, while Barcelona play later in the evening, as do Inter.

Stick around for all the key updates as they happen!