Matchday LIVE: PSG, Chelsea, Arsenal, Barcelona & Inter in today's action

PSG vs Bordeaux under way!
Time to atone.
A win for PSG today will see them move further clear at the top of Ligue 1. They are 12 points clear coming into the game. Can they make it 15?
Leo Messi 🇦🇷#PSGFCGB
Which games are on today? 📺
Here's the summary...
All times UK
12 noon - PSG vs Bordeaux
2pm - Chelsea vs Newcastle
2pm - Everton vs Wolves
2pm - Leeds vs Norwich
2pm - Southampton vs Watford
2pm - West Ham vs Aston Villa
4:30pm - Arsenal vs Leicester
4:30pm - Borussia Dortmund vs Arminia Bielefeld
5pm - Udinese vs Roma
7:45pm - Torino vs Inter
8pm - Barcelona vs Osasuna
Here's the PSG XI vs Bordeaux
Today's starting 1⃣1⃣! 📋#PSGFCGB
Neymar, Messi and Mbappe to put their Champions League heartbreak behind them?
Kick-off 12pm GMT.
There's football on today! ⚽️ 🎉
Hey! We've got plenty of live football across Europe's top league's today and GOAL will bring you all the action as it happens, including all the team news, goals, incidents and more.
Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe are back in action as Paris Saint-Germain face Bordeaux in Ligue 1, while Chelsea and Arsenal are among the teams playing in the Premier League. Borussia Dortmund feature in the Bundesliga, while Barcelona play later in the evening, as do Inter.
Stick around for all the key updates as they happen!