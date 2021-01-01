Live Blog

Matchday LIVE: Inter aim to restore 11-point advantage in Serie A, Tottenham vs Man Utd in Premier League

Join us for coverage of all the goals, incidents and talking points from a packed Sunday of football action in the English and Italian top-flights

Updated
Comments (0)
Romelu Lukaku Bruno Fernandes Matchday 2021
Goal/Getty

First up: Inter vs Cagliari

2021-04-11T09:46:23Z

Here are the teams!

Inter XI: Handanovic, Skriniar, De Vrij, Bastoni, Darmian, Sensi, Brozovic, Eriksen, Young, Lukaku, Sanchez.

Cagliari XI: Vicario, Rugani, Godin, Carboni, Zappa, Marin, Nainggolan, Duncan, Nandez, J. Pedro, Pavoletti.

Which games are on today? 📅

2021-04-11T09:41:56Z

It's an action-packed Sunday of football...

There are plenty of games to look forward to today and we'll be there all the way.

Here are some of the highlights:

11:30am - Inter v Cagliari
12 noon - Burnley v Newcastle United
2pm - Juventus v Genoa
2:05pm - West Ham v Leicester City
4:30pm - Tottenham v Manchester United
7pm - Sheffield United v Arsenal
8pm - Real Betis v Atletico Madrid

Click here to see all of today's fixtures

All times UK

It's matchday! ⚽️

2021-04-11T09:36:50Z

Hello! It's another matchday and Goal will be bringing you all the latest from the biggest games across the day.

Stay with us for all the goals, incidents and happenings from the Premier League, Serie A, La Liga and more. 