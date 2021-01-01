Matchday LIVE: Newcastle face Arsenal, Man Utd host Liverpool, Barca play Valencia & all today's action

Speaking to Sky Sports ahead of the game, Mikel Arteta said: "Eight changes was just to prepare for today’s game the best possible way.

"We played 40 minutes [against Villarreal] with 10 men, a crazy schedule, and have players who haven’t recovered. We know the risks; we have lost so many players in the last few weeks and we need fresh players.

"[Pierre-Emerick] Aubameyang has been progressing every day. He could only play 10, 15 minutes against Villarreal but he is feeling better every day, let’s see how long he lasts. It’s a good way to see where he is in terms of fitness."