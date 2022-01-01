Live Blog

Matchday LIVE: Manchester United face Burnley in Premier League plus Inter v Roma in Coppa Italia

Keep up with Tuesday night's action from England and across Europe

Burnley 0-1 Man Utd

2022-02-08T20:39:37.927Z

Some good defending and goalkeeping there from Burnley, after Bruno Fernando has an (admittedly weak) shot on goal. Just a few more minutes until half-time.

WATCH: Pogba puts Man Utd in front

2022-02-08T20:33:27.197Z

GOAL! Newcastle 1-1 Everton

2022-02-08T20:25:41.596Z

Meanwhile in Newcastle vs Everton, Everton had taken the lead through an own goal before Newcastle equalised within barely a minute through another own goal! An instant response from the Magpies. 1-1!

Jamaal Lascelles had scored an own goal that was deflected from Mason Holgate's shot, only for Holgate to score an own goal from Lascelle's header.

What a time to be alive!

Burnley 0-1 Man Utd

2022-02-08T20:24:49.869Z

Manchester United think they have doubled their lead after some clumsy activity within the box after the corner, but it's been disallowed due to a foul. Still 1-0 to Man Utd.

GOAL! Burnley 0-1 Man Utd

2022-02-08T20:20:03.130Z

(Pogba)

And Man Utd have restored their lead!

It's Paul Pogba who scores this time, and Man Utd are definitely ahead now.

DISALLOWED! Burnley 0-0 Man Utd

2022-02-08T20:17:02.415Z

The scoreline remains at 0-0, after Raphael Varane's goal has been disallowed after a VAR check due to being offside.

Ruh-roh!

GOAL! Burnley 0-1 Man Utd

2022-02-08T20:13:15.301Z

(Varane)

The Red Devils draw first blood! It's Raphael Varane who slots in a wonderful goal from a free-kick, and Man Utd take the lead after 11 minutes.

It's a first Man Utd goal for the centre-back! Great delivery from Bruno Fernandes, too.

Burnley 0-0 Man Utd

2022-02-08T20:10:05.463Z

Marcus Rashford registers Man Utd's first shot on goal – the effort had plenty of power behind it, but it's been saved comfortably.

Burnley 0-0 Man Utd

2022-02-08T20:08:30.261Z

Oof! Burnley are flagged onside after what initially looked like a good move forward, after getting the ball well into the box but not having anyone to slot it into the next.

GOAL! Inter 1-0 Roma

2022-02-08T20:06:44.670Z

That was fast! Barely four minutes have gone by in the Coppa Italia game between Inter and Roma before Edin Dzeko has scored to put Inter 1-0 up, against his former club.

Burnley 0-0 Man Utd

2022-02-08T20:04:32.000Z

Cristiano Ronaldo is watching the game from the stands, following the inclusion of Edinson Cavani included in the starting XI instead.

To be fair, the man is 37 years of age. He's got to be tired at some point. Right?

Kick-off: Burnley vs Man Utd, Inter vs Roma, Monaco vs Amiens

2022-02-08T20:00:04.697Z

Here we go!

Team news: Burnley vs Man Utd

2022-02-08T19:40:14.000Z

No Cristiano Ronaldo this evening, as he's been relegated to the bench against Burnley!

Burnley XI: Pope; Roberts, Tarkowski, Mee, Pieters; McNeil, Brownhill, Westwood, Cornet; Weghorst, Rodriguez

Man Utd XI: De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Shaw; McTominay, Pogba, Fernandes; Sancho, Cavani, Rashford

Hello and welcome to GOAL's matchday blog!

2022-02-08T19:30:01.000Z

Good afternoon/evening, and thanks for joining us on today's matchday blog! We've got a lot of Premier League activity on today, with Manchester United traveling to Burnley, West Ham taking on Watford and Newcastle hosting Everton.

We've also got a few Cup games on, with Inter facing off against Roma in the Coppa Italia and Monaco vs Amiens in the Coupe de France.