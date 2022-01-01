Matchday LIVE: Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea in Premier League action plus PSG and Real Madrid

Everton v Man Utd

It's hard to imagine that at the start of the season, many would have considered Everton's home clash with Manchester United in early April a potential six-pointer for the hosts - but well, here we are.

It has been an awful season at Goodison Park for the Toffees. Liverpool fans love to mock that Rafael Benitez - or "Agent Rafa" to the Reds - did the job in putting their local rivals at the wrong end of the table.

But Frank Lampard's failure to undo the damage is what may prove to be more costly on Merseyside instead. Newcastle's win on Friday has heaped more pressure on them - and a loss today, coupled with a result for either Leeds or Watford against the other, would really hammer home their risky situation.