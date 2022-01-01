Matchday LIVE: Manchester City host Real Madrid in UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg

Team News: Real Madrid
Man City v Madrid
And then there were four...
Nothing quite like the latter stages of European competition, is there? And the four sides who have made it this far have certainly earned their place.
Tonight, it's the two sides who sit top of the pile in their domestic leagues. In the blue corner, Manchester City are looking to go one step further after last year's heartbreak, driven by the ghosts of Portugal.
And in the white corner, it's Real Madrid - long-term kings of the Champions League, but seeking to get back into the swing of things after three years without a final.
But there can only be one - yes, it is UEFA Champions League semi-final action time once again! It comes around quicker every year.
Two Premier League sides. Two clubs from La Liga. The prospect of an all-English affair in the final - or an all-Spanish one too.
It really doesn't get more delicious than this, does it? Strap in - we're getting ready to rock.