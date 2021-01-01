Live Blog

Matchday LIVE: Man Utd take on Liverpool as protests delay Reds team coach, Real Madrid face Granada

Manchester United vs Liverpool Premier League
Team news: Manchester United vs Liverpool

2021-05-13T18:15:49Z

It's a strong team selection from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wit a more familiar-looking squad, while Liverpool's front-three consists of Salah, Firmino and Jota.

Man Utd XI: Henderson, Wan Bissaka, Lindelof, Bailly, Shaw, McTominay, Fred, Rashford, Bruno, Pogba, Cavani

Subs: De Gea, Telles, Tuanzebe, Williams, Amad, Mata, Matic, Van De Beek, Greenwood

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Phillips, Williams, Robertson, Fabinho, Thiago, Wijnaldum, Salah, Firmino, Diogo Jota

Subs: Adrian, Kelleher, Mane, Jones, Tsimikas, Shaqiri, Origi, Woodburn, N. Williams

An update from our Manchester United correspondent at Old Trafford:

2021-05-13T18:11:13Z

Charlotte Duncker: "Manchester United fans have tried their very best to get this game called off but both teams have managed to make their way into the stadium. United changed their usual pre match preparation by arriving at the ground in their own cars about six hours ago. Protesting fans managed to block the Liverpool team coach with their cars before appearing to let the tyres down.

"The protests outside Old Trafford were pretty subdued compared to the scenes last week with a very heavy police presence including riot vans and tactical aid unit. With fans blocking Wharfside Way where the coach would usually arrive the Liverpool coach went in via a rear entrance. A few hundred fans stood blocking the entrance with flares chanting anti Glazer songs.

"But with the players already safely inside the stadium the game can go ahead as planned."

Aaaand the Liverpool team have arrived safely at Old Trafford!

2021-05-13T17:57:43Z

Man Utd fans now blocking the entrance for the Liverpool team coach

2021-05-13T17:54:56Z

Team news: RB Leipzig vs Borussia Dortmund

2021-05-13T17:53:44Z

Here's how RB Leipzig and Dortmund line up for the German Cup final:

RB Leipzig XI: Gulacsi, Mukiele, Upamecano, Halstenberg, Klostermann, Kampl, Haidara, Sabitzer, Hwang, Olmo, Sorloth

Subs: Martinez, Orban, Konate, Poulsen, Forsberg, Nkunku, Kluivert, Laimer, Heinrichs

Dortmund XI: Burki, Piszczek, Akanji, Hummels, Guerreiro, Can, Dahoud, Bellingham, Reus, Sancho, Haaland.

Subs: Drljaca, Meunier, Schulz, Brandt, Delaney, Reinier, Reyna, Hazard, Knauff

Here's the biggest obstruction that the Liverpool coach has had to deal with!

2021-05-13T17:46:27Z

And some on-the-ground footage of the protests happening outside of the stadium.

Team news coming in just a little over 20 minutes...

2021-05-13T17:38:08Z

Liverpool team bus blocked as protests by Man Utd fans continue

2021-05-13T17:34:05Z

Hello and welcome to Goal's matchday blog! 👋

2021-05-13T17:30:51Z

Hi everyone, and welcome back to another day of the matchday blog, where we'll be covering the likes of Manchester United vs Liverpool in the Premier League (postponed a week and a half), Granada vs Real Madrid in La Liga and RB Leipzig vs Borussia Dortmund in the DFB Cup.

We'll also be covering everything happening on the ground at Old Trafford, with our Manchester United correspondent Charlotte Duncker bringing us live updates as more protests continue to take place by Red Devils fans – but not to the extent of the other week.