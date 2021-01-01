Live Blog

Matchday LIVE: Man Utd take on Leicester, Barcelona face Levante

Stay right up to date with Goal's live commentary coverage of the biggest games around Europe

Getty/Goal

Man Utd vs Leicester: Team news

2021-05-11T16:02:59Z

Here are both sets of teams for today's battle at Old Trafford.

Man Utd have made 10 changes.

Man Utd XI: De Gea, Williams, Bailly, Tuanzebe, Telles, Matic, van de Beek, Mata, Amad, Elanga, Greenwood

Subs: Henderson, Lindelof, Shaw, Wan-Bissaka, Fernandes, McTominay, Pogba, Cavani, Rashford

Leicester XI: Schmeichel, Castagne, Fofana, Soyuncu, Albrighton, Ndidi, Tielemans, Thomas, Perez, Iheanacho, Vardy

Subs: Ward, Amartey, Fuchs, Ricardo, Mendy, Choudhury, Praet, Maddison, Maswanhise

Hello folks, and welcome to today's matchday blog!

2021-05-11T15:59:30Z

Manchester United will host Leicester in the all-important Premier League clash of the evening, where Manchester City can claim the title should the Red Devils lose. Exciting!

Later on, Barcelona travel to Levante as they seek to continue the Liga title race pressure.