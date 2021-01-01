Matchday LIVE: Man Utd take on Leicester, Barcelona face Levante

Man Utd vs Leicester: Team news
Here are both sets of teams for today's battle at Old Trafford.
Man Utd have made 10 changes.
Man Utd XI: De Gea, Williams, Bailly, Tuanzebe, Telles, Matic, van de Beek, Mata, Amad, Elanga, Greenwood
Subs: Henderson, Lindelof, Shaw, Wan-Bissaka, Fernandes, McTominay, Pogba, Cavani, Rashford
Leicester XI: Schmeichel, Castagne, Fofana, Soyuncu, Albrighton, Ndidi, Tielemans, Thomas, Perez, Iheanacho, Vardy
Subs: Ward, Amartey, Fuchs, Ricardo, Mendy, Choudhury, Praet, Maddison, Maswanhise
Hello folks, and welcome to today's matchday blog!
Manchester United will host Leicester in the all-important Premier League clash of the evening, where Manchester City can claim the title should the Red Devils lose. Exciting!
Later on, Barcelona travel to Levante as they seek to continue the Liga title race pressure.