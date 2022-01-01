Matchday LIVE: Man Utd host Southampton, Chelsea feature in Club World Cup final, Real Madrid & Man City in action

Ronaldo returns to XI for Red Devils

First out of the gate today will be Manchester United - and it is a return to the starting line-up for Cristiano Ronaldo.

After he was benched in midweek, the Portuguese starts for the visit of Southampton - and will surely have a point to prove at Old Trafford.

Saints meanwhile arrive on the back of a famous comeback win over Tottenham, edging a five-goal thriller - and naturally, they are unchanged from that impressive result.

Can they make it back-to-back wins against nominal big six sides today?