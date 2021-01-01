Live Blog

Matchday LIVE: Man Utd face West Ham, Spurs vs Chelsea and Juve, PSG & Real Madrid in action

All the goals and live updates from Sunday's Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga and Ligue 1 fixtures

Updated
West Ham fans already winding Ronaldo up 👀

2021-09-19T12:50:00Z

The game hasn't even started!

Solskjaer explains why Sancho omission

2021-09-19T12:42:03Z

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has explained his decision to put Jadon Sancho on the bench for the game against West Ham.

The Manchester United boss told MUTV: "Jadon started the Tuesday game [against Young Boys] and we found the decision better to leave him [on the bench] now and the chance to come on and make a difference if we need him to."

'Joker' Pogba helping Varane at Man Utd

2021-09-19T12:39:57Z

Manchester United defender Raphael Varane has been talking about settling into life at Old Trafford since making the switch from Real Madrid.

'Joker' Paul Pogba comes in for special mention, of course! 😂

"Of course he helps me integrate," Varane said in an interview with Telefoot. "In his own way with his good humor, he is always joking. It's cool, it's going well."

Sancho out, but McTominay returns

2021-09-19T12:32:42Z

Here's Goal's Manchester United correspondent Charlotte Duncker:

"Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's made two changes to the side that defeated Newcastle United at Old Trafford last weekend, with Scott McTominay and Mason Greenwood in for Nemanja Matic and Jadon Sancho.

"It's McTominay's first appearance in a month after recovering from injury, but the bigger news is that Sancho has to settle for a place on the bench.

"He's had two league starts since signing and while he hasn't been terrible he hasn't set the world alight either and Ronaldo's arrival has pushed him into the shadows. Solskjaer has spoken numerous times about players needing time to adapt to the Premier League and that might be the case here.

"With Solskjaer having so many attacking options at his disposal there's going to be a big name that misses out every week. Saying that, Greenwood has had a great start to the season and deserves his place in the starting XI."

Which games have we got today? 📅

2021-09-19T12:23:03Z

Here are some of today's main matches 🔥

PREMIER LEAGUE

2pm - West Ham vs Manchester United
2pm - Brighton vs Leicester City
4:30pm - Tottenham vs Chelsea

BUNDESLIGA

4:30pm - Borussia Dortmund vs Union Berlin

LIGUE 1

7:45pm - PSG vs Lyon

SERIE A

7:45pm - Juventus vs AC Milan

LA LIGA

8pm - Valencia vs Real Madrid

All times UK

Jamie Vardy set for his 2️⃣5️⃣0️⃣th Premier League appearance

2021-09-19T12:20:00Z

Here's the Brighton and Leicester teams 👇

Sancho drops to the bench for Man Utd ❌

2021-09-19T12:16:00Z

Jadon Sancho has been dropped to the bench for Manchester United's game against West Ham! 😱

Here's the Man Utd starting XI: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Varane, Shaw; Fred, Pogba, McTominay; Fernandes, Greenwood, Ronaldo.

And here's the West Ham team: Fabianski; Coufal, Zouma, Ogbonna, Cresswell; Rice, Soucek, Fornals; Benrahma, Vlasic, Bowen. 

IT'S MATCHDAY! ⚽️ 🎉

2021-09-19T12:15:00Z

Hello and welcome to Goal's live coverage of today's football from across the Premier League and Europe's top leagues!

We will have all the news as it happens, including goal updates, videos, team news, stats and much more.

Stay tuned for all of the action. ⏳