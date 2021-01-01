Matchday LIVE: Man Utd face Roma & Arsenal take on Villarreal in Europa League semi-final first legs

(Bruno Fernandes, 9)

That's a dream combination from the Red Devils - and a goal to break the drought for Bruno Fernandes!

Paul Pogba is the architect with a lovely little shuffle in-field off the left flank, where he slips a pass to Edinson Cavani on the edge of the box - and the striker taps a wonderfully weighted pass through for the Portuguese.

Pau Lopez comes off his line to try and deny him, but can only watch as the ball is just lifted over him with a delightful finish.