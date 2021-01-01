Matchday LIVE: Man City vs Arsenal, Liverpool vs Chelsea, plus Bayern, Juventus & Real Madrid in action

Real Betis 0-0 Real Madrid
Scenes as it is deemed that Nabil Fekir has dived in the penalty box, so there will be no penalty awarded to Real Betis.
Fekir has also been yellow carded!
🤝
📸👔 𝔾𝕖𝕟𝕚𝕦𝕤𝕖𝕤 𝕒𝕥 𝕨𝕠𝕣𝕜.#RealBetisRealMadrid pic.twitter.com/UKlrkIkJbv— LaLiga English (@LaLigaEN) August 28, 2021
Real Betis 0-0 Real Madrid
Close by Karim Benzema!
It's the Frenchman who finds an opening inside the first five minutes inside the box, but his shot goes wide.
More this evening?
7 - @realmadriden have scored seven goals in two @LaLigaEN games this season (W1 D1), their best scoring start after the first two games of a league campaign since 2011-12 under José Mourinho (10). Inspiring. pic.twitter.com/n8xtglFstF— OptaJose (@OptaJose) August 28, 2021
🗣 Klopp: 'The understanding between Salah, Alexander-Arnold and Elliott is really good''
More from Jurgen Klopp: "Harvey Elliot was really good, the triangle on the right hand side worked out really well in the last two games, that is important for us, the understanding between Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Harvey Elliott is obviously really good.
"Three footballers on that side works really well. Harvey looked really fine, I couldn’t see that he was exhausted, he always had the ball and was trying to get through Chelsea.
"[Jordan] Henderson had no pre-season, played last week which was probably too early. This week I wanted this energy and he played a super game, same for [Andy] Robertson we wanted to try fresh legs, bring it there and let’s go."
Hoping it's not too serious, Roberto!
Roberto Firmino will undergo a scan on a suspected hamstring injury sustained during today's draw with Chelsea.— Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 28, 2021
So long, farewell...
Cristiano Ronaldo is still everywhere around Juventus 👋 pic.twitter.com/kI6MFjQACX— Goal (@goal) August 28, 2021
🗣 Klopp on Harvey Elliott
18 years old and leaving grown men on the floor 👏— Goal (@goal) August 28, 2021
Harvey Elliott is a star 🌟 pic.twitter.com/nfycbIx7MX
🗣 Klopp: 'Could we have done better? Yes"
Jurgen Klopp to BBC Match of the Day: "Our press in the first half was absolutely exceptional. Chelsea are dangerous in all situations and that's how they scored the goal. I think we all agree we could have defended it better.
"Everything was enjoyable apart from the result. I saw two very good football teams. It was a great first half from us and actually a good second one because it's so tricky when you play against nine defenders and have to create and create.
"Could we have done better? Yes. But it's early in the season.
"For sure we should have made more of the advantage. We have one point more than before so let's carry on.
"I think it was a clear handball. I was happy with the first half performance - even though we were 1-0 down. I would have loved us to have a bit more greed and determination. Apart from that I liked the game, I liked the atmosphere."
GOAL! Juventus 0-1 Empoli
21’ | The visitors take the lead through a close-range Mancuso goal.#JuveEmpoli [0-1] #ForzaJuve— JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) August 28, 2021
Real Madrid XI vs Real Betis
Los Blancos kick off in less than an hour!
📋✅ Our starting XI 🆚 @RealBetis_en!#BetisRealMadrid pic.twitter.com/rnjoqgTlWj— Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) August 28, 2021
🗣 Azpilicueta: 'We controlled the game'
Cesar Azpilicueta to Sky Sports: "I think we had the best two chances, even if they had the most of the possession.
"I think we controlled the game really, we had the chance to score the second goal even if we wasn’t at our best in terms of passing the ball. Their whole team presses really well.
“The action [Reece James] naturally does with his arm, the referee gets information from VAR he goes and sees one image and it is enough for him to give a penalty and the red card."
Number 100 incoming...
Premier League goal number 9⃣9⃣ for @MoSalah ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/b9InCiWF92— Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 28, 2021
🗣 Tuchel: 'I'm not even sure any more"
Thomas Tuchel to BBC Match of the Day: "The red card - I'm not even sure any more if it's the rules or not the rules. You have to accept the decision. He maybe would have changed his mind with moving pictures.
"In the end it maybe would have stayed the same. I don't like early red cards in general because it spoils the game. In the end it was a tough and hard fight. We showed great resilience and deserved the point.
"We decided to stay in a back five. We wanted to stay active and make it hard to create chances. The first 10 minutes seemed endless. The last five minutes I was actually praying we take what we deserved. It was a hard and a tough one, but a very strong second half defensively."
What can't he do? 🔥
ANOTHER ROBERT LEWANDOWSKI HAT-TRICK 🤯 pic.twitter.com/O4csIPfRuU— Goal (@goal) August 28, 2021
An opportunity missed for Liverpool?
A point is a decent result after Liverpool went 1-0 down to the Blues in the opening half, but they will be disappointed that they were unable to capitalise on the 10 men.
After such an exciting end to the first half with Reece James' sending off and Mohamed Salah's equalising penalty, the second 45 wasn't nearly as invigorating – and, frankly, rather flat.
But a point against either Chelsea or Liverpool is a point!
These two couldn't be separated 🤝 pic.twitter.com/KKFuEFhnz2— Goal (@goal) August 28, 2021
FT: Liverpool 1-1 Chelsea
10-men Blues hold on for point
A final Reds corner is cleared - and Anthony Taylor blows the whistle for full-time at Anfield!
Thomas Tuchel will feel like that is a win for his side - Jurgen Klopp might see it as a loss. The spoils are shared on Merseyside, but it is surely Chelsea who will come away the happier side after they were reduced to 10 men on the stroke of half-time.
Both sides stay joint-top of the table, alongside West Ham and Everton, as in Germany, Bayern Munich emerge as 5-0 victors over Hertha Berlin in the Bundesliga.
GOAL: Bayern 5-0 Hertha
(Robert Lewandowski)
And that is the hat-trick!
It's been another fine day at the office for Robert Lewandowski, as he flicks another header into the back of the net. Hertha look like they already have one foot on the bus back home.
Julian Nagelsmann's side have won in emphatic fashion here.
Triple century magic
Bayern 4-0 Hertha
⚽ 𝐓𝐇𝐑𝐄𝐄 𝐇𝐔𝐍𝐃𝐑𝐄𝐃 ⚽— FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) August 28, 2021
THIS. IS. LEWANDOWSKI. pic.twitter.com/LJaf0NItvm
Salah breaks further ground
Liverpool 1-1 Chelsea
14 - Mohamed Salah has scored each of his last 14 Premier League penalties - only Matt Le Tissier (23 in a row between 1994 and 2000) has had a longer consecutive run of scoring from the spot without missing in Premier League history. Assured. #LIVCHE https://t.co/jAX50f8l4a— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 28, 2021
GOAL: Bayern 4-0 Hertha
(Robert Lewandowski)
The king has his brace - and what's more, he has 300 goals for Bayern Munich!
Honestly, we talk about how it will be a sad day when Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo hang up their boots, but when Robert Lewandowski calls time too, it will be one of those moments that echoes down the years.
Leroy Sane and Thoms Muller pull the one-two combination to stick the former into the box and he squares it to his striker for a simple finish a handful of yards out.
Team News: Juventus vs Empoli
Bianconeri begin life after Ronaldo
📝🏠 𝘽𝙄𝘼𝙉𝘾𝙊𝙉𝙀𝙍𝙄 𝙃𝙊𝙈𝙀𝘾𝙊𝙈𝙄𝙉𝙂 𝙓𝙄 ⚪️⚫️#JuveEmpoli #FinoAllaFine #ForzaJuve pic.twitter.com/i4IZPLn0zB— JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) August 28, 2021
The one who knocks...
Bayern 3-0 Hertha
𝑼𝒏𝒍𝒖𝒄𝒌𝒚 𝒇𝒐𝒓 𝒔𝒐𝒎𝒆 😉— Goal (@goal) August 28, 2021
Robert Lewandowski has now scored in his last 13 Bundesliga games 1️⃣3️⃣ pic.twitter.com/ovpsGa2RqX
GOAL: Bayern 3-0 Hertha
(Jamal Musiala)
Game, set and match to the boys from Bavaria.
Jamal Musiala is also in Hansi Flick's first Germany squad and with finishing like that, you can see why the 18-year-old is set for a bright future.
He lashes a wonderful effort in from the left, across the face of goal and arrowed into the bottom-right corner.
Back underway
Liverpool 1-1 Chelsea
Think tempers have settled down at Anfield? Don't bet on it.
Losing a man means Chelsea have made two changes - goalscorer Kai Havertz and N'Golo Kante are off, Thiago Silva and Mateo Kovacic are both on.
Roberto Firmino was hooked in the first half late on for Liverpool, with Diogo Jota his replacement.
On target
HT: Liverpool 1-1 Chelsea
20 - Liverpool have scored each of their last 20 penalties taken in the Premier League, with Mo Salah responsible for 14 of these. Reliable. #LIVCHE pic.twitter.com/Mv92BzA4CX— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 28, 2021
High red card drama at Anfield
HT: Liverpool 1-1 Chelsea
🚨 SCENES 🚨— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 28, 2021
Reece James is sent off for handball on the line after a lengthy VAR review - Mo Salah fires Liverpool level from the spot
📺 Watch #LIVCHE on Sky Sports PL pic.twitter.com/rbeLvqHOUq
HT: Liverpool 1-1 Chelsea
Bayern 2-0 Hertha
Anthony Taylor is still being swarmed by Chelsea players as he heads from the field. That is a huge call in the trajectory of this game - and it has squared things up ahead of what will surely be a grandstand second half.
Bayern's two-goal lead in the Bundesliga looks unlikely to be caught by Hertha, which leaves Anfield as the centre of sporting drama in Europe right now.
Jurgen Klopp is straight down the tunnel. His side are back in this contest, but there is a long way to go yet.
GOAL: Liverpool 1-1 Chelsea
(Mohamed Salah)
Mohamed Salah has Edouard Mendy right up in his face before he takes the spot-kick - but it is the Egypt international who wins the mind games!
The striker drags his shot low to the left as the goalkeeper goes the wrong way and Anfield erupts in joy, It almost gets a little more explosive as the two teams square up with each other as soon as the ball is in the net.
It was never going to be a tame one! Mendy is booked. Thomas Tuchel is boiling with rage on the sidelines.
RED CARD: Liverpool 0-1 Chelsea
(Reece James)
Huge drama at Anfield - absolutely huge! Reece James has been sent off for a deliberate handball!
The England international cleared a close-range finish off the goal-line, and looked to have dragged it up onto his arm from his leg in the act of blocking the shot.
But VAR asks for a second look - and Anthony Taylor not only hands the Reds the spot-kick, but sends James for an early bath!
GOAL: Bayern 2-0 Hertha
(Robert Lewandowski)
The record-breaker does it again - though this time, he has a little bit of a helping hand from the woodwork.
Robert Lewandowski looks to have got himself on the scoresheet with a low header, only to see it palmed onto the crossbar. The bounce is kind though and comes back to earth for him to have a second effort.
The Poland star doesn't miss many and his follow-up effort is nudged neatly into the back of the net. Bayern are in full control now.
Havertz hands Blues lead at Anfield
Liverpool 0-1 Chelsea
SENSATIONAL HEADER 💙— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 28, 2021
Kai Havertz loops one over Alisson and Chelsea lead at Anfield
📺 Watch #LIVCHE on Sky Sports PL or follow here: https://t.co/Nnk25Qp608 pic.twitter.com/gJHIVe4K1L
GOAL: Liverpool 0-1 Chelsea
(Kai Havertz)
Anfield is silenced with a superb header! Kai Havertz draws first blood against Liverpool!
The German is allowed to move early after the Blues win a corner and as the ball swings into the box, he gets on the delivery early at the left.
It's a looping effort, up and over Alisson, and in at the opposite post. Chelsea's clutch of supporters go bonkers. The Champions League holders lead on Merseyside.
Reds building steam against Blues
Liverpool 0-0 Chelsea
Chance for Henderson from a sublime TAA pass. His side-foot volley is wayward though. He had more time.#LFC— Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) August 28, 2021
GOAL: Bayern 1-0 Hertha
(Thomas Muller)
Well, that didn't take long in the Bundesliga!
Thomas Muller celebrates his latest call-up to the Germany national team with a superb one-touch finish, wrestled into the bottom-left corner. It's made all the better by Robert Lewandowski's choice to step over the delivery en-route, throwing off the Hertha defenders.
The hosts are up and running for the day.
KO: Liverpool vs Chelsea
Bayern vs Hertha
We're underway at Anfield in the Premier League! Just listen to that roar! You'll be able to hear that all the way back down the M6, towards London.
Elsewhere in Europe, Bayern Munich and Julian Nagelsmann have also got underway against Hertha Berlin at Allianz Arena.
Moyes: We didn't meet standards
West Ham 2-2 Palace
As the teams slowly make their way onto the field under the early evening Merseyside sunshine, West Ham boss David Moyes has been speaking to Match of the Day, admitting that his side let themselves down as they dropped points against Crystal Palace today.
"The players are disappointed in the dressing room but that tells you the standards we have set ourselves," he says.
"We just didn't play to the standards we have reached in recent weeks.
Countdown at Anfield
Liverpool vs Chelsea
It's filling up nicely at Anfield ahead of arguably the biggest game to be played yet since fans returned to the Premier League this season.
A spot of Peter Gabriel is playing over the PA, per Goal's Neil Jones. But will it be Red Rain on Merseyside this evening, or can Chelsea deliver a Sledgehammer to their hosts' hopes?
Liverpool out to warm up to a bit of Solsbury Hill 🔴#LFC #CFC #LIVCHE pic.twitter.com/hW8zZY9pVI— Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) August 28, 2021
It ain't over 'til it's...
FT: Newcastle 2-2 Southampton
2 - Newcastle v Southampton is the first Premier League match to see both sides score in the 90th minute or later and end in a draw since Watford 1-1 Leicester City in June 2020. Drama.— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 28, 2021
FT: Newcastle 2-2 Southampton
Villa 1-1 Brentford, Brighton 0-2 Everton, Norwich 1-2 Leicester, West Ham 2-2 Palace
It's all over in the Premier League's Saturday afternoon fixtures - and Southampton have rescued a point in the sort of drama television would throw out for being far too fanciful.
Elsewhere, Brentford have seized a point at Aston Villa, Everton have taken a commanding win against Brighton - albeit with a teddy-out-of-the-pram day for Richarlison - Leicester have earned a hard-fought win over Norwich and West Ham have been pegged back to a point by Crystal Palace.
Don't you dare go anywhere though - the best is yet to come...
GOAL: Newcastle 2-2 Southampton
(James Ward-Prowse)
Pick that one out.
James Ward-Prowse has ridden to the rescue of Southampton on Tyneside. He absolutely buries his finish from the penalty spot, putting it in the bottom-left corner, despite Woodman's efforts.
It is like all the air has been let out of a giant balloon at St James' Park.
Penalty to Saints!
Newcastle 2-1 Southampton
But would you believe it, there is even more sensational late drama at St James' Park! Southampton have a penalty!
VAR deems that Jamaal Lascelles has come in with the slide tackle onto Adam Armstrong's heels as the visitors throw everything at their hosts, and the referee agrees with the call.
Absolute heartbreak for Newcastle. James Ward-Prowse doesn't miss many of these...
GOAL: Newcastle 2-1 Southampton
(Allan Saint-Maximin)
ABSOLUTE SCENES IN ST JAMES' PARK!
Allan Saint-Maximin looks like he has won it for Newcastle in the last minute of regular time! With added injury minutes looming, the winger is in the exact right place at the exact right time to lash home a rebounded effort at close-range.
He celebrates with a somersault, then vaults the ad hoardings and leaps into the stands, mobbed by manic Magpies fans. What a moment!
VAR: Norwich 1-2 Leicester
Drama at Carrow Road, as Norwich see a potential equaliser chalked off with just 10 minutes to go - a call made by VAR after Kenny McLean had found the back of the net.
Todd Cantwell, the man at fault, is booked for arguing the decision. It's fine margins, as these things normally are.
Do the Canaries have a final response still in them to save a point?
Team News: Bayern vs Hertha
Starting XI and subs 🆚 @HerthaBSC_EN 🔴⚪ #MiaSanMia #packmas pic.twitter.com/mvmm6T22bk— FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) August 28, 2021
Here's how we line up for #FCBBSC!— Hertha Berlin (@HerthaBSC_EN) August 28, 2021
ℹ️ Marvin #Plattenhardt misses out due to an adductor problem.#GemeinsamHertha #HaHoHe pic.twitter.com/6jH1CkehYJ
GOAL: Norwich 1-2 Leicester
(Marc Albrighton)
Talk about a fluid move!
Marc Albrighton is the man who wrestles a fine finish across the face of goal and in at the bottom-left corner, but it is the silky interactions of Leicester's buildup that is all the more tasty.
Put that bit of team play on a menu and order it again, that was delicious.
GOAL: Newcastle 1-1 Southampton
(Mohamed Elyounoussi)
Mohamed Elyounoussi delivers the goods and Saints are back on level pegging on Tyneside!
It would have been cruel on the visitors for them to leave the north-east empty-handed, and now they have given themselves a genuine shot at points once more.
Woodman stops the first effort but he cannot parry the rebound. A collective groan echoes around St James' Park.
Team News: Liverpool vs Chelsea
Lukaku leads Blues, Elliott starts over Keita
Team news is in! 📝#LIVCHE | @ParimatchGlobal pic.twitter.com/VasqJ1rMlp— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) August 28, 2021
Team news is in! 📝#LIVCHE | @ParimatchGlobal pic.twitter.com/VasqJ1rMlp— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) August 28, 2021
GOAL: West Ham 2-2 Crystal Palace
(Conor Gallagher)
What is going on at London Stadium?!
Honestly, you wait 25 games for a goal and then two turn up at once. It really is like London buses for Conor Gallagher!
Almost from the restart, he comes up with the ball in the box and he plonks it into the bottom-right corner. We're all square again in a flash.
GOAL: West Ham 2-1 Crystal Palace
(Michail Antonio)
The Hammers' all-time top Premier League scorer rides to the rescue!
He caught the eye with his celebrations last week, but Michail Antonio might have just grabbed the headlines with a match-saving goal for the hosts in the capital.
He shrugs off a couple of defenders, outmuscles his way through and drives a crunching left-footed effort into the back of the net. Lovely stuff.
Drought over
West Ham 1-1 Crystal Palace
1 - Crystal Palace midfielder Conor Gallagher has scored for the first time in 25 @premierleague appearances since netting against the Eagles for West Brom in December 2020. Leveller. pic.twitter.com/8rmFAR05xl— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 28, 2021
GOAL: West Ham 1-1 Crystal Palace
(Conor Gallagher)
The Patrick Vieira.reign has its first goal and Crystal Palace have pulled their high-flying hosts back!
Conor Gallagher notches up the Eagles' first on-target shot of the game - and he makes it count too,
David Moyes looks less than impressed on the sidelines. Has the bubble just burst for the Hammers?
GOAL: Brighton 0-2 Everton
(Dominic Calvert-Lewin)
That might well be the game for the Toffees on the South Coast!
Rafa Benitez's men have doubled their lead to put further daylight between them and the Seagulls, after a messy challenge from Shane Duffy hauls Seamus Coleman to the ground.
There is a bit of disagreement over just who will take it between Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin. The England man wins out in the end and justifies it by burying the ball in the back of the net, though the Brazilian is still less than chuffed about it.
GOAL: Newcastle 1-0 Southampton
(Callum Wilson)
The Magpies snatch a shock lead against the Saints!
You'd be hard-pushed to suggest that Steve Bruce's hosts have been on top at St James' Park - but they are now on the scoreboard thanks to Callum Wilson.
The England international - overlooked for Three Lions duty once more this time around - buries Jacob Murphy's assist with a keen header to put his side on course for what would be a surprise win. Their visitors must respond now.
Back underway
Villa 1-1 Brentford
Teams have emerged once more across the country and we're getting underway with the second halves of this afternoon's spate of Premier League fixtures.
Don't forget, we'll have coverage of this evening's blockbuster clash between Liverpool and Chelsea still to come, plus highlights of all the big action with European heavyweights across the continent.
Just six goals across the combined five games so far - only one more than what Manchester City put past Arsenal. Who will find the back of the net next?
Mesut Ozil's message to Arsenal fans
Trust the process💔😟— Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) August 28, 2021
Half-time in the Premier League
It's half-time in our mid-afternoon Premier League matches.
We have had six goals across five games in the first 45 minutes.
Brighton 0-1 Everton
Newcastle 0-0 Southampton
Norwich 1-1 Leicester
West Ham 1-0 Crystal Palace
GOAL! West Ham 1-0 Crystal Palace
Pablo Fornals has given West Ham the advantage.
The Hammers broke forward with Michail Antonio charging into the box ahead of two defenders.
He cuts back, passes to Fornals who returns the ball but instead of finishing it off, Antonio puts it back into the middle.
Fornals is there to round off a fantastic attack from the home team and well deserved as they have been on top throughout the first half.
3 - Michail Antonio is the first West Ham player ever to assist a goal in each of the club's opening three matches of a @premierleague season. Magic. pic.twitter.com/cCnDmMkRfz— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 28, 2021
Buendia off the mark with Villa goal
Emiliano Buendia has equalised for Aston Villa against Brentford.
That's his first goal for the home team since joining from Norwich this summer.
Guardiola backs Arteta for Arsenal success
Man City boss Pep Guardiola is confident his former apprentice Mikel Arteta can turn things around at Arsenal despite their woeful results.
"People want results right away, with the players he had today, Ben White, Thomas Partey were missing, many players they invested in were missing, without that it is difficult," he said to BBC Sport after the 5-0 win.
"I know his awareness as a manager and as a leader, the moment everyone is back he will do an excellent job. I know this because I know him, I know the job he can do."
Brentford and Leicester take early leads
We've had some early goals already!
Ivan Toney has ensured Brentford get off to a strong start against Aston Villa, lashing past Emiliano Martinez just seven minutes into the match.
Jamie Vardy has struck for Leicester to put the visitors in the driving seat against Norwich.
Premier League matches have kicked off
We are underway with the mid-afternoon clashes in the Premier League.
Keep up to date with all of the action with Goal!
Aston Villa vs Brentford team news
Brentford have shown they are worthy of a place in the Premier League so far, taking four points from two matches.
But Aston Villa will prove a difficult away test for the newly-promoted side. Let's take a look at their starting XIs.
Here’s how we line-up for #AVLBRE…🟣 pic.twitter.com/HedMawG7As— Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) August 28, 2021
🚨 𝙏𝙀𝘼𝙈 𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 🚨— Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) August 28, 2021
🔄 Ghoddos replaces Onyeka
🔙 Jensen and Baptiste named on the bench#BrentfordFC #AVLBRE pic.twitter.com/45s67SX6mo
Brighton vs Everton team news
Brighton are also looking to make it three wins in a row in the Premier League when they take on Everton.
But Rafael Benitez's men have taken four points from their two matches and will be eager to remain undefeated.
TEAM NEWS! 🚨 ICYMI, here’s our XI to take on the Toffees in the @PremierLeague. 📝— Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) August 28, 2021
📲 https://t.co/S3j1TIedJv ✘ #BHAFC 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/VZCjV7N0No
Your Everton team for #BHAEVE 👊 pic.twitter.com/42aDeT7zOw— Everton (@Everton) August 28, 2021
Worrying times for Mikel Arteta and Arsenal
-9 - Arsenal are only the second team in Premier League history to lose their first three matches in a season and have a goal difference of -9, after Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2003-04, who went on to finish bottom of the table. Demoralised. pic.twitter.com/dTeUawk56M— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 28, 2021
Can West Ham continue their perfect start?
West Ham are looking to make it three wins from three in the Premier League as they take on Crystal Palace.
The visitors, meanwhile, have drawn one and lost two so far and are looking to get their first win on the board.
Here's how they line up...
📋 Our team to face Crystal Palace this afternoon looks like this!— West Ham United (@WestHam) August 28, 2021
COME ON YOU IRONS! ⚒#WHUCRY | @betway pic.twitter.com/KOIUOyPnCY
COME ON YOU PALACE#CPFC | #WHUCRY— Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) August 28, 2021
Full-time: Man City 5-0 Arsenal
Arsenal off to worst start in 67 years
Pep Guardiola's men demolished Arsenal today.
Granit Xhaka's red card in the first half did not make the visitors' job any easier, but they did not look likey getting back into the match regardless.
They have lost all three of their matches in the Premier League this season, conceded nine goals and failed to score even once.
A rare feat for Guardiola's men
10 - Manchester City are the third team in Premier League history to score 10 goals in their first two home matches in a season, after Arsenal in 2010-11 (10) and Manchester United in 2011-12 (11). Relentless.— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 28, 2021
GOAL! Man City 5-0 Arsenal
Ferran Torres gets his second of the game.
Riyad Mahrez has all the time to make space for himself and pick his target in the box and Torres meets it and sends it in off the post.
FIVE!— Manchester City (@ManCity) August 28, 2021
🔷 5-0 🔴 #ManCity | https://t.co/axa0klD5re pic.twitter.com/4L47mmdo4J
Man City totally dominant
Man City have had 16 shots in 71 minutes against Arsenal. Six of those have been on target and another four were blocked.
Pep Guardiola's men have had more than 80 per cent possession and made over 630 passes.
The visitors, meanwhile, have had just one attempt, with Bukayo Saka's effort five minutes in missing the target.
GOAL! Man City 4-0 Arsenal
Rodri has sent it curling into the bottom corner from outside the box.
It was a long build up from the home team as Arsenal sat back and applied no pressure to the ball.
Jack Grealish was blocked on the edge of the box, but City easily regained possession and worked it to Rodri for a fine finish.
Second half underway
The second-half has kicked off.
Will Man City push to extend their lead and further humiliate Arsenal?
Or can the Gunners muster up enough to at least limit the damage?
We've made a change at the break...— Arsenal (@Arsenal) August 28, 2021
↩️ Bukayo Saka
🔛 Mohamed Elneny
🔵 3-0 🔴 (46)#MCIARS pic.twitter.com/P8BebIIsSC
Half-time: Man City 3-0 Arsenal
A comfortable first half for Man City, an abysmal one for Arsenal.
Three goals and a red card in the first 45 minutes, with Ilkay Gundogan, Ferran Torres and Gabriel Jesus firing in for the home side.
Granit Xhaka piled on the misery, however, with a reckless challenge on Joao Cancelo.
Let's take a look at that red card
There can be no doubt that Granit Xhaka had to go off after that tackle.
A textbook sending off challenge.
Look away, Arsenal supporters...— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) August 28, 2021
🟥 Granit Xhaka is sent off for a reckless lunge on João Cancelo.
The correct decision according to Peter Walton. pic.twitter.com/dDDPsZCqyr
GOAL! Man City 3-0 Arsenal
More misery for Arsenal!
Man City burst forward with Torres sending it wide to Jack Grealish.
The £100m man cuts into the box and squares it to Gabriel Jesus who tucks in a third for the home side.
RED CARD! Granit Xhaka sent off
Arsenal are down to 10 men.
Granit Xhaka has been sent off for a two-footed tackle with his studs showing.
The midfielder needlessly chopped down Joao Cancelo and the referee did not hesitate to show the red card.
Gundogan up and running
Ilkay Gundogan has scored his first goal of the season.
The German midfielder was Man City's top scorer in the Premier League in 2020-21 with 13.
How many will he fire in this term?
GOAL! Man City 2-0 Arsenal
This time it's Ferran Torres who is perfectly placed to beat Bernd Leno.
After a patient build up from a free-kick in the middle of Arsenal's half, a low, diagonal ball is played into the box.
It makes its way through and Torres is there to finish.
12' Manchester City 2-0 Arsenal pic.twitter.com/pRPeMm0tCt— Goal (@goal) August 28, 2021
GOAL! Man City 1-0 Arsenal
Ilkay Gundogan has given the home side the lead!
City burst forward with Gabriel Jesus running onto a long ball down the right side and eventually sends it towars the back post.
Gundogan is there lingering behind Calum Chambers to head it in.
GUNDOOOOOOOO!!!!!— Manchester City (@ManCity) August 28, 2021
🔷 1-0 🔴 #ManCity | https://t.co/axa0klD5re pic.twitter.com/ySSnNFyPjh
We are underway!
The clash between Manchester City and Arsenal has begun.
Who will come out on top, Pep Guardiola's Premier League champions or his former protégé Mikel Arteta and the Gunners?
Man City vs Arsenal - How do they line up?
The teams are in for our first match of the afternoon. Let's take a look at how they're starting.
🚨 TEAM NEWS 🚨— Manchester City (@ManCity) August 28, 2021
XI | Ederson, Walker, Dias, Laporte, Cancelo, Rodrigo, Gundogan (C), Bernardo, Grealish, Torres, Jesus.
SUBS | Steffen, Stones, Ake, Sterling, Zinchenko, Fernandinho, Mahrez, Doyle, Palmer.
⚽️ @HaysWorldwide
🔷 #ManCity | https://t.co/axa0klD5re pic.twitter.com/0zGsd48XsV
🏆 Back in @PremierLeague action!— Arsenal (@Arsenal) August 28, 2021
🥁 Introducing your lineup for this afternoon's game...
🔜 #MCIARS
What's on the cards today?
The action commences with an early mouth-watering Premier League tie between Manchester City and Arsenal.
Then we will guide you through the mid-afternoon ties in the English top-flight before another promising encounter this evening, with Liverpool taking on Chelsea at Anfield.
Afterwards, Bayern Munich will look to get a second win of the Bundesliga season when they take on Hertha Berlin, followed by Juventus' first match of the post-Ronaldo era against Empoli.
And we'll round it off with an intriguing clash in Spain as Real Madrid visit Real Betis.
Let's get into it!
Welcome to Goal Matchday Live!
The weekend is here and with it comes another action-packed round of Europe's top leagues!
Follow all the goals, results and reaction here with Goal as we cover the big games coming up this afternoon.