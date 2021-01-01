Live Blog

Matchday LIVE: Liverpool take on Newcastle as Chelsea face Everton

Follow along with GOAL throughout Thursday's Premier League matches

Updated
Kick-off: Chelsea 0-0 Everton

2021-12-16T20:49:00.262Z

The second half is under way at Stamford Bridge!

HT: Liverpool 2-1 Newcastle

2021-12-16T20:46:52.454Z

An entertaining first half comes to a close at Anfield.

Newcastle were celebrating early on after Jonjo Shelvey's fizzing effort, but quickfire goals from Diogo Jota and Mohamed Salah put Liverpool in front.

Jurgen Klopp's side moving to within a point of leaders Manchester City as it stands.

The Egyptian 👑

2021-12-16T20:41:56.692Z

Watch: Salah puts Liverpool Liverpool in front

2021-12-16T20:37:37.323Z

The Egyptian just cannot stop scoring

Magic Mo!

2021-12-16T20:35:45.084Z

Half-time: Chelsea 0-0 Everton

2021-12-16T20:33:38.731Z

That's the whistle at the Bridge.

Chelsea have dominated possession but have yet to find the breakthrough. A dogged and determined performance from a depleated Everton side so far.

Goal: Liverpool 2-1 Newcastle

2021-12-16T20:26:06.401Z

Liverpool have turned it around and it's who else but Mohamed Salah!

Sadio Mane seized on a loose backpass from Jonjo Shelvey, his effort is saved by Dubravka but Salah is on hand to slam home the rebound!

Watch: Shelvey gives Newcastle the lead at Liverpool

2021-12-16T20:24:16.149Z

Here's how the Magpies went in front

Goal: Liverpool 1-1 Newcastle

2021-12-16T20:21:32.847Z

Liverpool are level - but Newcastle are furious!

Diogo Jota saw his inital header saved by Martin Dubravka but buries the rebound. However, there was a newcastle player down holding his head in the penalty area. Looks like there had been a collision between two Newcastle players from a corner moments earlier. The referee played on though and the goal stands!

Chelsea on top

2021-12-16T20:17:23.586Z

It's still goalless at Stamford Bridge but Chelsea are well on top. They have had 76% possession and have had 10 shots at goal compared to Everton's one.

The Toffees are still holding firm though - for now.

Injury blow for Newcastle

2021-12-16T20:15:47.719Z

Oh dear. Newcastle defender Jamaal Lewis pulled up running onto a pass down the Liverpool right. Looks like a hamstring.

He cannot continues and limps off the pitch, with Matt Ritchie coming on in his place.

GOAL: Liverpool 0-1 Newcastle

2021-12-16T20:07:49.005Z

Hello, what do we have here? Newcastle lead - and it's the former Liverpool player Jonjo Shelvey.

Shelvey collected the ball 25 yards out and fired in a fizzing drive that swerved past a bamboozled Alisson!

Kick-off: Liverpool 0-0 Newcastle

2021-12-16T20:00:50.754Z

Let off for Everton!

2021-12-16T19:53:03.000Z

Oooh, what a chance for Chelsea!

Reece James gets in behind the Everton defence but fires wide from eight yards. Moments later, Mason Mount drills wide from a tight angle after a mazy James run.

Chelsea are cutting through Everton at will.

This could be a long night for the Toffees.

Everton do not have history on their side

2021-12-16T19:48:47.002Z

Kick-off: Chelsea 0-0 Everton

2021-12-16T19:45:39.914Z

Here we go!

2021-12-16T19:41:20.425Z

The two teams are taking to the field at Stamford Bridge.

Remember a Chelsea win will move them to within two points of leaders Manchester City.

Tuchel confirms Covid cases, Toffees decimated

2021-12-16T19:10:44.000Z

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has confirmed Romelu Lukaku, Timo Werner, Callum Hudson-Odoi and the injured Ben Chilwell are the four players to test positive for Covid-19.

It was revealed earlier today that the club had suffered a further three positive tests to go with Mateo Kovacic, who is currently self-isolating.

Everton have been decimated by injury and illness with the likes of Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison, Andros Townsend, Yerry Mina, Tom Davies, Fabian Delph, Demarai Gray and Lucas Digne all absent.

That had forced Rafa Benitez to turn to youth, with 20-year-old Ellis Simms making his full debut up front. Fellow academy graduate Anthony Gordon and 19-year-old Jarrad Branthwaite also come into the side.

Van Dijk, Fabinho and Jones test positive for Covid

2021-12-16T19:00:00.000Z

Tonight's fixtures

2021-12-16T18:57:42.000Z

Let's start with the formailities, here's tonight's fixtures (all times GMT):

  • Chelsea v Everton (19:45)
  • Liverpool v Newcastle (20:00)

Leicester's match against Brighton was also scheduled to take place this evening but has become the latest match to be postponed because of a Covid-19 outbreak.

There have also been a further four games due to take place this weekend that have been postponed, in addition to Manchester United's game against Brighton that had already been cancelled earlier today.

For details of all the Premier League matches that have been cancelled due to Covid, head over here.

Welcome to today's Matchday Blog!

2021-12-16T18:55:12.000Z

We go again.

Welcome to Thursday's edition of the GOAL matchday blog. The Premier League takes centre stage this evening as title challengers Chelsea and Liverpool look to keep pace with Manchester City.

Let's dive straight in!