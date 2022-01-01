Carlo Ancelotti has won more European Cups as a manager than any other, and he is revelling in that fact after Real Madrid’s victory over Liverpool.

The Italian has told BT Sport: "I can't believe it. We had a fantastic season. We did really well. It was a difficult game and we suffered a lot, more so in the first half. In the end I think we deserved to win this competition.

"We're really happy. What can I say? I can't say more.

"I am a record man. I had luck to come here last year and have a fantastic season. A fantastic club, a really good squad with a lot of quality and mental character.

"The season was top.

"I think we passed through really difficult games. The supporters helped us a lot in the last game. They helped us tonight. We're happy and they're happy."