Live Blog

Matchday LIVE: Real Madrid defeat Liverpool in epic Champions League final clash

Relive the Champions League final at the Stade de France from Saturday night

Updated
Comments (0)
Real Madrid Champions League trophy final 2022
Getty

WATCH: Real Madrid are kings of Europe

2022-05-28T22:03:05.767Z

Real Madrid are European champions for a 14th time, with the Blancos getting their hands on a famous trophy once again.

So that's it for another continental campaign and we will leave you with the trophy lift from the 2022 winners.

GOAL will be back for more next season, so make sure you join us then.

Drawing a blank

2022-05-28T21:52:33.400Z

‘Record man’

2022-05-28T21:51:05.389Z

Carlo Ancelotti has won more European Cups as a manager than any other, and he is revelling in that fact after Real Madrid’s victory over Liverpool.

The Italian has told BT Sport: "I can't believe it. We had a fantastic season. We did really well. It was a difficult game and we suffered a lot, more so in the first half. In the end I think we deserved to win this competition.

"We're really happy. What can I say? I can't say more.

"I am a record man. I had luck to come here last year and have a fantastic season. A fantastic club, a really good squad with a lot of quality and mental character.

"The season was top.

"I think we passed through really difficult games. The supporters helped us a lot in the last game. They helped us tonight. We're happy and they're happy."

Does Courtois deserve more respect?

2022-05-28T21:49:09.602Z

Vinicius Jr may have got Real Madrid’s goal, but Thibaut Courtois was a colossus between the sticks. He claims he deserves more respect, telling BT Sport: "Yesterday in the press conference I said that when Madrid plays finals they win. I was on the good side of history.

"I saw a lot of tweets coming my way that I would get humbled today it was the other way round.

"Today I needed to win a final for my career, for all the hard work to put respect on my name as I don't think I get enough respect, especially in England. I saw a lot of criticism even after a great season.

"I am really proud of the team. We stuck to it and when I needed to be there I was there for the team. We beat some the best clubs of the world. City and Liverpool were unbelievable this season. They fought to the end in the Premier League, Liverpool won two cups and they were really strong.

"We played a great game today. We had one chance and scored it."

courtois
(C)Getty Images

Stunning display

2022-05-28T21:42:23.525Z

WATCH: Real Madrid win 2022 Champions League

2022-05-28T21:38:53.077Z

Here is the moment that Real Madrid were crowned the kings of Europe...

FT: Liverpool 0-1 Real Madrid

2022-05-28T21:33:43.615Z

The Blancos claim their 14th European crown courtesy of a solitary strike from Vinicius Jr.

Liverpool will feel hard done by, with Courtois producing a stunning performance in goal for Carlo Ancelotti’s side.

The Reds have to settle for two trophies in 2021-22 and need to take positives from what has still been a remarkable campaign.

Vinicius celebrate Liverpool Real Madrid Champions League 2022
Getty

Decent company

2022-05-28T21:28:01.125Z

And again...

2022-05-28T21:21:36.498Z

Entrance issues

2022-05-28T21:19:46.602Z

Statement from Liverpool on the scenes involving access problems for Reds supporters that led to a delayed kick-off: "We are hugely disappointed at the stadium entry issues and breakdown of the security perimeter that Liverpool fans faced this evening at Stade de France.

"This is the greatest match in European football and supporters should not have to experience the scenes we have witnessed tonight.

"We have officially requested a formal investigation into the causes of these unacceptable issues."

Policiais e torcedores no Stade de France, Champions League, Real Madrid x Liverpool, 28052022
Getty Images

On repeat

2022-05-28T21:18:10.241Z

Klopp rolling the dice

2022-05-28T21:15:24.002Z

Star boy

2022-05-28T21:07:58.950Z

Real keeper won't be beaten

2022-05-28T21:07:07.607Z

WATCH: Vinicius Jr fires Real in front

2022-05-28T21:03:44.444Z

He is how Vinicius Jr broke the deadlock for Real Madrid...

Reds go close

2022-05-28T21:03:20.369Z

GOAL! Liverpool 0-1 Real Madrid

2022-05-28T20:56:48.550Z

Breakthrough in Paris, and it comes from Vinicius Jr.

Valverde drills over a low cross from the right, with Real's Brazilian winger stealing in behind Alexander-Arnold to bundle home.

Close offside call, which goes in the Blancos' favour.

Coming to life

2022-05-28T20:52:00.995Z

No way through

2022-05-28T20:47:58.203Z

Back underway

2022-05-28T20:43:10.852Z

The second half is up and running at Stade de France.

Will we get a winner inside 90 minutes or is this game going to go the distance?

Goal coming?

2022-05-28T20:34:34.295Z

WATCH: Benzema goal ruled out

2022-05-28T20:28:01.956Z

Here is the effort from Benzema that was ruled out for offside. Right call?

HT: Liverpool 0-0 Real Madrid

2022-05-28T20:26:41.241Z

After a delayed start to proceedings, we are still waiting on the fuse to be lit.

Liverpool have seen more possession, with Courtois producing a couple of outstanding saves.

Real have had the ball in the net, but Benzema’s efforts was ruled out for offside after a lengthy VAR review.

Still all to play for in the second 45.

Virgil van Dijk Liverpool Champions League final 2022
Getty

Benzema goal ruled out

2022-05-28T20:21:00.264Z

Benzema has the ball in the net, following a scramble inside the Liverpool box, but the flag goes up.

Alisson flapped at the ball at one stage, with the Reds all over the place, while Real's No.9 took a first touch when he could have shot first time.

Offside call, after a VAR review, is very tight and the final touch through to Benzema came off a Liverpool player.

Well struck

2022-05-28T20:19:15.611Z

Another chance

2022-05-28T20:12:39.228Z

Liverpool dominating possession

2022-05-28T20:07:43.758Z

The Reds remain in control of the contest, but haven’t forced a breakthrough.

That means that Real remain a threat on the counter, with the Blancos happy to soak up spells of pressure before breaking forward. Mere glimpses so far of what they are capable of.

Mohamed Salah Liverpool Real Madrid Champions League final 2022
Getty

WATCH: Stunning save from Courtois to deny Mane

2022-05-28T20:01:29.676Z

Here, with the aid of the upright, is how Courtois prevented Mane from giving Liverpool the lead...

Another brilliant save

2022-05-28T19:58:51.797Z

Salah forces smart stop

2022-05-28T19:54:02.740Z

Mohamed Salah pokes the ball towards goal, as he stretches six yards out, with Courtois producing a smart low stop.

Liverpool have been dominating possession, forcing the Blancos back.

Mohamed Salah Thibaut Courtois Liverpool Real Madrid Champions League final 2022
Getty

Real threat on the counter

2022-05-28T19:52:36.256Z

Early knock for Mane

2022-05-28T19:46:18.755Z

No holding back in a game of this magnitude, with Mane catching a full-blooded challenge early on.

He has been holding his thigh, but appears to be okay.

Sadio Mane Liverpool Real Madrid Champions League final 2022
Getty

Here we go!

2022-05-28T19:38:27.236Z

The 2022 Champions League final is up and running.

So much at stake, with both sides well versed in what it takes to win this competition, but who will come out on top?

No late change for Reds

2022-05-28T19:34:23.677Z

Proud moment

2022-05-28T19:15:08.274Z

New kick-off time

2022-05-28T19:09:24.502Z

Second warm up

2022-05-28T19:07:18.645Z

Old head on young shoulders

2022-05-28T19:05:12.717Z

Tear gas used by French police

2022-05-28T18:59:53.975Z

Pre-match show

2022-05-28T18:58:10.067Z

While kick-off has been pushed back, Camila Cabello will be delivering the pre-match show.

Here is all you need to know about the Cuban-American singer and actress.

Camila Cabello
Getty

Expect better from a major final?

2022-05-28T18:54:17.868Z

The wait goes on

2022-05-28T18:47:01.919Z

Change for Reds?

2022-05-28T18:41:58.554Z

Familiar foes

2022-05-28T18:40:16.156Z

Proven winners

2022-05-28T18:34:59.960Z

Is he fit?

2022-05-28T18:30:08.867Z

Entrance issues

2022-05-28T18:19:04.361Z

Revenge for Salah?

2022-05-28T18:14:12.686Z

Mohamed Salah was forced off early in the 2018 Champions League final after tangling with Sergio Ramos.

He has spoken of having a score to settle, but why is that the case for the Liverpool superstar and will he get his wish? GOAL mulls over those posers right here.

Mohamed Salah Liverpool Real Madrid Champions League final GFX
Getty/GOAL

Time to snap the sequence?

2022-05-28T18:00:02.079Z

Liverpool team news

2022-05-28T17:45:52.176Z

Thiago and Fabinho start for the Reds, with welcome returns from injury being made by a key midfield duo.

Key battle

2022-05-28T17:40:09.445Z

Vinicius Junior has emerged as a ken man for Real Madrid, providing the perfect foil from the flanks to prolific frontman Karim Benzema, and he is about to come into direct competition with buccaneering Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Could that be a key battle in a continental contest filled with plenty of them all over the field? GOAL takes a look here.

Trent Alexander-Arnold Vinicius Junior Liverpool Real Madrid Champions League GFX
Getty/GOAL

Baby Galacticos

2022-05-28T17:35:06.481Z

Real Madrid have been famed for their ‘Galacticos’ recruitment model under Florentino Perez, with the likes of Ronaldo, Kaka, Zinedine Zidane, David Beckham and Cristiano Ronaldo acquired in the past.

They are now showing greater faith in youth, with the likes of Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo and Eduardo Camavinga stepping up.

Here, GOAL casts an eye over the ‘Baby Galacticos’.

Real Madrid young Galacticos GFX
GOAL

Leading from the front

2022-05-28T17:30:07.823Z

Vast experience

2022-05-28T17:20:11.688Z

Liverpool’s most important player?

2022-05-28T17:10:09.322Z

Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane get the goals and Alisson helps to keep them out at the other end of the field, but is Virgil van Dijk the Reds’ most important player.

GOAL provides an answer to that question here.

Virgil van Dijk injury FA Cup GFX
Getty/GOAL

Mentality monsters

2022-05-28T17:04:28.803Z

Liverpool and Real Madrid have shown themselves to be the cream of a European crop in 2021-22, with the Reds and Blancos showing that they boast the talent and mental toughness to overcome any challenge.

What sets them apart from the rest? GOAL takes a look right here.

Liverpool Real Madrid Champions League 2021-22 GFX
Getty/GOAL

Real Madrid team news

2022-05-28T16:44:12.545Z

The Blancos like to name their side early, to avoid any more unwanted leaks, and today is no different.

No surprises in the starting XI, with Bale and Hazard among those hoping to be given an opportunity to make an impact off the bench.

Welcome to GOAL Matchday Live!

2022-05-28T16:43:04.489Z

The day is finally here – the 2022 Champions League final is set to see Liverpool and Real Madrid lock horns for the right to be considered the best club side in Europe.

Who will prevail? Will the Reds get their hands on a seventh continental crown or will the Blancos savour triumph number 14?

We are about to find out and you can stay across the best of the build-up, action and reaction with GOAL’s rolling blog.