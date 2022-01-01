WATCH: Real Madrid are kings of Europe
Real Madrid are European champions for a 14th time, with the Blancos getting their hands on a famous trophy once again.
So that's it for another continental campaign and we will leave you with the trophy lift from the 2022 winners.
GOAL will be back for more next season, so make sure you join us then.
No revenge
Silverware
Drawing a blank
0 - Despite winning the League Cup and the FA Cup, Liverpool failed to score a single goal in five-and-a-half hours of football in major finals this season. Halted. #LIVRMA #UCLfinal https://t.co/yOijyI5mTD— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 28, 2022
Frustrated
6 - Mohamed Salah's six shots on target tonight is the most on record (since 2003-04) of any player in a single #UCLfinal. Denied. #LIVRMA pic.twitter.com/KBFao7r4sT— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 28, 2022
‘Record man’
Carlo Ancelotti has won more European Cups as a manager than any other, and he is revelling in that fact after Real Madrid’s victory over Liverpool.
The Italian has told BT Sport: "I can't believe it. We had a fantastic season. We did really well. It was a difficult game and we suffered a lot, more so in the first half. In the end I think we deserved to win this competition.
"We're really happy. What can I say? I can't say more.
"I am a record man. I had luck to come here last year and have a fantastic season. A fantastic club, a really good squad with a lot of quality and mental character.
"The season was top.
"I think we passed through really difficult games. The supporters helped us a lot in the last game. They helped us tonight. We're happy and they're happy."
Does Courtois deserve more respect?
Vinicius Jr may have got Real Madrid’s goal, but Thibaut Courtois was a colossus between the sticks. He claims he deserves more respect, telling BT Sport: "Yesterday in the press conference I said that when Madrid plays finals they win. I was on the good side of history.
"I saw a lot of tweets coming my way that I would get humbled today it was the other way round.
"Today I needed to win a final for my career, for all the hard work to put respect on my name as I don't think I get enough respect, especially in England. I saw a lot of criticism even after a great season.
"I am really proud of the team. We stuck to it and when I needed to be there I was there for the team. We beat some the best clubs of the world. City and Liverpool were unbelievable this season. They fought to the end in the Premier League, Liverpool won two cups and they were really strong.
"We played a great game today. We had one chance and scored it."
Winning formula
Stunning display
WATCH: Real Madrid win 2022 Champions League
Here is the moment that Real Madrid were crowned the kings of Europe...
Real Madrid have done it in the Champions League once again!
History
4 - Carlo #Ancelotti became the manager to have won the UEFA Champions League the most times: four (for AC Milan in 2002/03 and 2006/07, for Real Madrid in 2013/14 and in 2021/22). Myth. #LiverpoolVsRealMadrid pic.twitter.com/LCJ7d163be— OptaPaolo 🏆 (@OptaPaolo) May 28, 2022
x 14
Hala Madrid
FT: Liverpool 0-1 Real Madrid
The Blancos claim their 14th European crown courtesy of a solitary strike from Vinicius Jr.
Liverpool will feel hard done by, with Courtois producing a stunning performance in goal for Carlo Ancelotti’s side.
The Reds have to settle for two trophies in 2021-22 and need to take positives from what has still been a remarkable campaign.
Decent company
Heroic performance
And again...
Incredible save Courtois from Salah— Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) May 28, 2022
Entrance issues
Statement from Liverpool on the scenes involving access problems for Reds supporters that led to a delayed kick-off: "We are hugely disappointed at the stadium entry issues and breakdown of the security perimeter that Liverpool fans faced this evening at Stade de France.
"This is the greatest match in European football and supporters should not have to experience the scenes we have witnessed tonight.
"We have officially requested a formal investigation into the causes of these unacceptable issues."
If one doesn't get you, the other will
On repeat
Courtois again, readjusting to save after Jota diverted Salah's shot— Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) May 28, 2022
Real rocking in Paris and Madrid
Klopp rolling the dice
Keita and Firmino for Henderson and Thiago— Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) May 28, 2022
Belgian brick wall
Star boy
5 - Vinícius Jr (21y 320d) is the fifth youngest player to score in an #UCLfinal after Marco Asensio (21y 133d in 2017), Lars Ricken (20y 322d in 1997), Carlos Alberto (19y 167d in 2004) and Patrick Kluivert (18y 327d in 1995). Samba. pic.twitter.com/8FKqnZbzLg— OptaJose (@OptaJose) May 28, 2022
Real keeper won't be beaten
Huge save Courtois again from Salah— Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) May 28, 2022
WATCH: Vinicius Jr fires Real in front
He is how Vinicius Jr broke the deadlock for Real Madrid...
Reds go close
Salah denied at full stretch by Courtois— Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) May 28, 2022
Cool as you like
GOAL! Liverpool 0-1 Real Madrid
Breakthrough in Paris, and it comes from Vinicius Jr.
Valverde drills over a low cross from the right, with Real's Brazilian winger stealing in behind Alexander-Arnold to bundle home.
Close offside call, which goes in the Blancos' favour.
Coming to life
Courtois beats away a dangerous, fired cross from Alexander-Arnold, which Thiago very nearly diverted home. Liverpool started the second half slowly, but have picked up last few mins.— Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) May 28, 2022
No way through
10 - Only Bayern München against Chelsea in 2012 (16) made more shots in the first half of an #UCLfinal than Liverpool tonight against Real Madrid (10, as many as the German team against Inter in 2010 and Barcelona against Man. Utd in 2011). Siege. pic.twitter.com/0uv2qUKXtR— OptaJose (@OptaJose) May 28, 2022
Back underway
The second half is up and running at Stade de France.
Will we get a winner inside 90 minutes or is this game going to go the distance?
Goal coming?
5 - Liverpool had as many shots on target in the first half tonight (5) as they did in their previous two UEFA Champions League finals combined (2 in 2018 & 3 in 2019). Probing. #UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/ZLk2DRM273— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 28, 2022
Lively end to the half
WATCH: Benzema goal ruled out
Here is the effort from Benzema that was ruled out for offside. Right call?
HT: Liverpool 0-0 Real Madrid
After a delayed start to proceedings, we are still waiting on the fuse to be lit.
Liverpool have seen more possession, with Courtois producing a couple of outstanding saves.
Real have had the ball in the net, but Benzema’s efforts was ruled out for offside after a lengthy VAR review.
Still all to play for in the second 45.
Benzema goal ruled out
Benzema has the ball in the net, following a scramble inside the Liverpool box, but the flag goes up.
Alisson flapped at the ball at one stage, with the Reds all over the place, while Real's No.9 took a first touch when he could have shot first time.
Offside call, after a VAR review, is very tight and the final touch through to Benzema came off a Liverpool player.
Well struck
Henderson catches hold of a 25-yard volley after a corner is cleared, but it's well wide.— Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) May 28, 2022
Plenty of medals between them
Another chance
Salah heads Alexander-Arnold's cross straight at Courtois after Konate stepped out of defence superbly to start the attack— Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) May 28, 2022
Liverpool dominating possession
The Reds remain in control of the contest, but haven’t forced a breakthrough.
That means that Real remain a threat on the counter, with the Blancos happy to soak up spells of pressure before breaking forward. Mere glimpses so far of what they are capable of.
WATCH: Stunning save from Courtois to deny Mane
Here, with the aid of the upright, is how Courtois prevented Mane from giving Liverpool the lead...
Another brilliant save
Mane does brilliantly to beat two and work a shot. Courtois down to his right to turn against the post. Liverpool are all over Real.— Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) May 28, 2022
Salah forces smart stop
Mohamed Salah pokes the ball towards goal, as he stretches six yards out, with Courtois producing a smart low stop.
Liverpool have been dominating possession, forcing the Blancos back.
Real threat on the counter
Vinicus' first dangerous foray forward is stopped in some style by Konate.— Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) May 28, 2022
Early knock for Mane
No holding back in a game of this magnitude, with Mane catching a full-blooded challenge early on.
He has been holding his thigh, but appears to be okay.
A winning team?
Here we go!
The 2022 Champions League final is up and running.
So much at stake, with both sides well versed in what it takes to win this competition, but who will come out on top?
Not happy
Boos for the Champions League anthem. #LFC 🔴 #UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/4onrLQJTGs— Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) May 28, 2022
No late change for Reds
Thiago starts, by the way.#LFC— Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) May 28, 2022
Kick-off approaching… at last
Scenes nobody wanted to see
Champions League royalty
Real raring to go
Proud moment
3 - Jordan Henderson is starting a European Cup/Champions League final as captain for the third time, more than any other Englishman in the history of the competition. Skip. #UCLfinal #LIVRMA pic.twitter.com/9dML61XrOJ— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 28, 2022
New kick-off time
Kick off now set for 8.30pm GMT.#LFC #UCLfinal— Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) May 28, 2022
Second warm up
Liverpool are back out for another warm up.#LFC— Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) May 28, 2022
Old head on young shoulders
Tear gas used by French police
You can still see loads of empty seats in the Liverpool section.— Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) May 28, 2022
Pre-match show
While kick-off has been pushed back, Camila Cabello will be delivering the pre-match show.
Here is all you need to know about the Cuban-American singer and actress.
Expect better from a major final?
UEFA say the kick off has been delayed because of "the late arrival of fans."— Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) May 28, 2022
They're not telling the truth.#LFC #UCLfinal
The wait goes on
The kick off has been delayed due to crowd congestion outside the stadium.— Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) May 28, 2022
Further update in 15 minutes.#LFC
Change for Reds?
Thiago has just given Keita a hug that seems to suggest Keita is starting this game.#LFC— Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) May 28, 2022
Familiar foes
Proven winners
Is he fit?
Thiago is not doing the warm up with the Liverpool starters. Keita is.— Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) May 28, 2022
Looks like Thiago is doing some final checks to see if he's ready.#LFC
Van Dijk feeling the noise
Superstars wherever you look
Entrance issues
Alisson out to warm up. It's the Real Madrid fans you can hear more at the moment, with big gaps in the Liverpool section amid reports of supporters stuck behind locked gates outside.#LFC 🔴 pic.twitter.com/tnMxSlWjhU— Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) May 28, 2022
Revenge for Salah?
Mohamed Salah was forced off early in the 2018 Champions League final after tangling with Sergio Ramos.
He has spoken of having a score to settle, but why is that the case for the Liverpool superstar and will he get his wish? GOAL mulls over those posers right here.
Will Bale get a look in today?
Modern day great
5 – Toni Kroos will appear in his fifth #UCLfinal, with only Cristiano Ronaldo and Paolo Maldini appearing in the showpiece more often (six). Elite. #UCL #LIVRMA @realmadriden pic.twitter.com/FUg2QVjPm1— OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) May 28, 2022
Time to snap the sequence?
9 - This will be the ninth meeting between Liverpool and Real Madrid in the European Cup/UEFA Champions League – after winning the first three between 1981 and 2009, the Reds are winless in the last five (D1 L4), including a defeat in the final in 2018. Reacquainted. #UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/qZR5aRaP2R— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 28, 2022
Back in Madrid
Liverpool team news
Thiago and Fabinho start for the Reds, with welcome returns from injury being made by a key midfield duo.
👊🔴
Real in the building
Key battle
Vinicius Junior has emerged as a ken man for Real Madrid, providing the perfect foil from the flanks to prolific frontman Karim Benzema, and he is about to come into direct competition with buccaneering Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold.
Could that be a key battle in a continental contest filled with plenty of them all over the field? GOAL takes a look here.
Baby Galacticos
Real Madrid have been famed for their ‘Galacticos’ recruitment model under Florentino Perez, with the likes of Ronaldo, Kaka, Zinedine Zidane, David Beckham and Cristiano Ronaldo acquired in the past.
They are now showing greater faith in youth, with the likes of Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo and Eduardo Camavinga stepping up.
Here, GOAL casts an eye over the ‘Baby Galacticos’.
Leading from the front
57 - Jordan Henderson is set to make his 57th appearance of the season for Liverpool tonight; this would see him end 2021-22 as the player with the most games played for a club within Europe's big five leagues across all competitions. Leader. #UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/nwo64OmT2M— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 28, 2022
Some atmosphere in Paris
Vast experience
4 - Real Madrid are the first team to field a starting XI for a UEFA Champions League final with as many as four players having made 100+ appearances in the competition (Benzema, Kroos, Modric and Alaba). DNA. #UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/qj8mCmGpW6— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 28, 2022
Calm before the storm
Liverpool’s most important player?
Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane get the goals and Alisson helps to keep them out at the other end of the field, but is Virgil van Dijk the Reds’ most important player.
GOAL provides an answer to that question here.
Mentality monsters
Liverpool and Real Madrid have shown themselves to be the cream of a European crop in 2021-22, with the Reds and Blancos showing that they boast the talent and mental toughness to overcome any challenge.
What sets them apart from the rest? GOAL takes a look right here.
The stage is set
Heavyweight encounter
Real Madrid team news
The Blancos like to name their side early, to avoid any more unwanted leaks, and today is no different.
No surprises in the starting XI, with Bale and Hazard among those hoping to be given an opportunity to make an impact off the bench.
Welcome to GOAL Matchday Live!
The day is finally here – the 2022 Champions League final is set to see Liverpool and Real Madrid lock horns for the right to be considered the best club side in Europe.
Who will prevail? Will the Reds get their hands on a seventh continental crown or will the Blancos savour triumph number 14?
We are about to find out and you can stay across the best of the build-up, action and reaction with GOAL’s rolling blog.