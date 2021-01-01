Lineups: PSG vs Nice
📑 Our starting XI for today ❤️💙#PSGOGCN pic.twitter.com/RonEEZtJEP— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) December 1, 2021
🦅 Your team's starting XI for #PSGOGCN ⤵️— OGC Nice 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@ogcnice_eng) December 1, 2021
Kick-off is at 21:00 CET!#OGCNice 🔴⚫ pic.twitter.com/pUyjrmJ9rI
Team news: Liverpool vs Everton
⭐ 𝑻𝑬𝑨𝑴 𝑵𝑬𝑾𝑺 ⭐— Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 1, 2021
Here’s how we line up for Merseyside derby day! 👊 #EVELIV
📋 | Your Blues for tonight's Merseyside derby…— Everton (@Everton) December 1, 2021
COYB! 🔵#EVELIV pic.twitter.com/ucW7h2MH1s
Team news: Aston Villa vs Manchester City
Your City starting XI to take on Villa! 💪— Manchester City (@ManCity) December 1, 2021
XI | Ederson, Cancelo, Dias, Ake, Zinchenko, Fernandinho (C), Rodrigo, Bernardo, Mahrez, Jesus, Sterling
SUBS | Steffen, Carson, Grealish, Foden, Mbete, Palmer, McAtee, Lavia, Wilson-Esbrand#ManCity | @HaysTechnology pic.twitter.com/LsiMKiJ1MQ
This is your Aston Villa team to face Manchester City. 💪 #AVLMCI pic.twitter.com/qei2AMdw3Y— Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) December 1, 2021
At the top of the Premier League...
The top three teams in the Premier League will all be in action today with just two points between them through 13 games.
Entering Wednesday, Chelsea sit atop the league with 30 points, but Manchester City is just behind them with 29 heading into their clash with Villa.
Liverpool, meanwhile, could leapfrog both if Chelsea and City drop points and the Reds win their derby against Everton at Goodison Park.
Team news: Watford vs Chelsea
Your Chelsea team news! 💪@ParimatchGlobal | #WatChe pic.twitter.com/hNTQkIYLCQ— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) December 1, 2021
Thoughts on this evening's line-up, Hornets? 💭#WATCHE pic.twitter.com/6RVgpRKq4I— Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) December 1, 2021
It's matchday! ⚽️ 🤩
Hey all and welcome to what should be an incredible Wednesday of football!
We have games all over Europe set to get going soon, with the Premier League taking centrestage with the Merseyside derby.
Liverpool and Everton will collide as the Reds try and keep pace atop the league with Chelsea and Manchester City, who face Watford and Aston Villa respectively.
Elsewhere, Real Madrid is also in action against Athletic Bilbao while PSG host Nice in Ligue 1.
Stay tuned anyway - we'll have some team news shortly!