And a solid week for Saka as well!
Bukayo Saka’s week:— Charles Watts (@charles_watts) June 2, 2021
- Arsenal player of the season nomination
- PFA young player of the season nomination
- Named in the England squad for Euro 2020
- Scores his first England goal
Big week for Gilmour
Quite a week for Billy Gilmour who, after lifting the Champions League with Chelsea over the weekend, is on for his Scotland debut.
Saturday: Wins Champions League 🏆— Goal (@goal) June 2, 2021
Wednesday: Makes Scotland debut 🏴
Not a bad few days for Billy Gilmour! ⭐ pic.twitter.com/02evQqJQXr
Late equalizer from Memphis!
The Lyon man is at it again as he has seemingly resued a draw for the Netherlands.
Second goal of the day for Memphis, who has the Dutch level with Scotland at 2-2.
Memphis Depay saves the Netherlands with this lovely free-kick 🚀 pic.twitter.com/gPGtMzdmLF— Goal (@goal) June 2, 2021
What an assist from Eriksen!
An absolutely lovely through ball from Christian Eriksen, who sets up Yussuf Poulsen for the forward's eighth international goal.
With that goal, it's now 1-1 as Denmark have stormed back against Germany.
Griezmann making his way up the France leaderboard
🥇 5️⃣1️⃣ goals: Thierry Henry
🥈 4️⃣4️⃣ goals: Olivier Giroud
🥉 4️⃣1️⃣ goals: Michel Platini
🔼 3️⃣6️⃣ goals: Antoine Griezmann
And a goal for France!
Saka scores for England!
The goals are starting to fly in, and this one will be a memorable one.
Bukayo Saka has given England the 1-0 lead by scoring his first senior international goal.
Scotland take the lead!
A difficult day for the Netherlands as Scotland are back in the lead!
Kevin Nisbet with the goal this time around as Frank de Boer's side now trail 2-1.
Goal Germany!
A scrappy one for the Germans, but they'll take it!
Ball looped into the box nearly falls to Kimmich, who can't get it out from under his feet, but it falls to Neuhaus for what really was a simple finish. No chance for Schmeichel in goal and it's 1-0 to Germany just moments into the second half.
Halftime scores
Only three goals across five games as we head into halftime.
🇳🇱 Netherlands 1-1 Scotland🏴— Goal (@goal) June 2, 2021
🇷🇴 Romania 0-0 Georgia 🇬🇪
🏴 England 0-0 Austria 🇦🇹
🇩🇪 Germany 0-0 Denmark 🇩🇰
🇫🇷 France 1-0 Wales 🏴
Goal Mbappe!
France are in the lead, and who else could have gotten them there?
Kylian Mbappe has scored the opening goal in the 35th minute as Les Bleus now have a 1-0 advantage over Wales.
Kylian Mbappe moves above Franck Ribery on France's top scorers list with his 17th goal for Les Bleus 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/wNXgajfVMm— Goal (@goal) June 2, 2021
Seven years later, Benzema's penalty struggles continue
3 - Karim Benzema has now missed each of his last three penalties for France, with the other two before tonight coming in 2014 against Switzerland at the World Cup, and Sweden in a friendly. Vindication? #FRAWAL— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 2, 2021
And now Hummels misses!
It's all happening in France!
Penalty for France thanks to a handball from Neco Williams, who is sent off for the offense.
However, Karim Benzema steps up and misses from the spot as he's off to a sour start to his return with Les Bleus.
Karim Benzema's penalty is saved by Danny Ward ❌ pic.twitter.com/I8arhgFgvi— Goal (@goal) June 2, 2021
Lively start for England
Chance for Muller!
Benz is back, too
He's back 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/oecUC1GGyU— Goal (@goal) June 2, 2021
A long-awaited return
Thomas Muller and Mats Hummels are in the Germany lineup for the first time since Joachim Low controversially began excluding them from the national team in 2019.
Memphis answers back
Hot start in the Netherlands' clash with Scotland as Memphis Depay makes it 1-1 in the 17th minute.
Memphis on the volley 🇳🇱💥 pic.twitter.com/zeeBlMsgNi— Goal (@goal) June 2, 2021
Meanwhile in Norway, guess who?
Norway just scored a last-minute winner agaisnt Luexemborg. We don't need to tell you who scored it.
Guess who just scored a last-minute winner for Norway? 🇳🇴 pic.twitter.com/rFYWBuleuM— Goal (@goal) June 2, 2021
And we're all underway!
Netherlands losing!
Frank de Boer's side concedes to Scotland just 11 minutes on a Josh Hendry goal.
The goal is Hendry's first international goal, and not a bad team to score it against, eh?
Kickoff in Holland
Southgate explains why Lingard starts
Despite being cut from England's squad for the Euros, Jesse Lingard has been named to Gareth Southgate's starting XI against Austria.
"Jesse has had a good spell with West Ham and is someone who has played so well with England," Southgate said before the game. "We have total trust in the way he plays, he is reliable, a great member of the group."
Bellingham becomes youngest England starter since Rooney
No Van Dijk, but still a strong Netherlands squad
Germany's team to play Denmark 👇— Goal (@goal) June 2, 2021
Like it? pic.twitter.com/bHNO4qNznb
Hummels and Muller are back for Germany
Meanwhile in Madrid...
Before all of today's games get started, Carlo Ancelotti held his first press conference since returning to Real Madrid, as he discussed the futures of Sergio Ramos, Eden Hazard and Gareth Bale.
An incredible lineup for France
France name their XI for tonight.— Goal (@goal) June 2, 2021
Griezmann 🤝 Benzema 🤝 Mbappe
Good luck, Wales 😳 pic.twitter.com/zBZJMEaevJ
And Austria's XI
Some familiar faces in the starting XI for Austria, including recent Real Madrid signing David Alaba:
Bachmann, Friedl, Hinteregger, Dragovic, Lainer, Laimer, Baumgartner, Schlager, Alaba, Sabitzer, Kalajdzic.
Alexander-Arnold starts for England!
Your #ThreeLions for tonight's game against Austria! 👊 pic.twitter.com/rURdM2IWBW— England (@England) June 2, 2021
The wait is almost over!
Nine days until Euro 2020 🤩 pic.twitter.com/fyu0hvbp8s— Goal (@goal) June 2, 2021
🎉 ⚽️ Welcome to Goal Matchday Live! ⚽️ 🎉
The road towards the Euros is officially underway as several of Europe's top teams are in action today with pre-tournament friendlies.
Fresh off naming his right-back filled 26-man squad for the Euros, Gareth Southgate and England are set to face off with Austria, while reigning world champions France are set to take on Wales in what could be Karim Benzema's true return to Les Bleus.
Elsewhere, Germany are set to face Denmark while the Netherlands will take on Scotland.
A busy day to help kickstart a busy summer - and you can follow it all right here!