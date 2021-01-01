Live Blog

Matchday LIVE: England face Austria while France take on Wales in Euro 2020 warm-up friendlies

Stay right up to date with Goal's live commentary coverage of the biggest games from around the globe

Updated
Kylian Mbappe France 2021
Getty

And a solid week for Saka as well!

2021-06-02T20:43:09Z

Big week for Gilmour

2021-06-02T20:40:32Z

Quite a week for Billy Gilmour who, after lifting the Champions League with Chelsea over the weekend, is on for his Scotland debut. 

Late equalizer from Memphis!

2021-06-02T20:34:39Z

The Lyon man is at it again as he has seemingly resued a draw for the Netherlands.

Second goal of the day for Memphis, who has the Dutch level with Scotland at 2-2.

What an assist from Eriksen!

2021-06-02T20:26:28Z

An absolutely lovely through ball from Christian Eriksen, who sets up Yussuf Poulsen for the forward's eighth international goal. 

With that goal, it's now 1-1 as Denmark have stormed back against Germany. 

 

Griezmann making his way up the France leaderboard

2021-06-02T20:24:07Z

🥇 5️⃣1️⃣ goals: Thierry Henry

🥈 4️⃣4️⃣ goals: Olivier Giroud

🥉 4️⃣1️⃣ goals: Michel Platini

🔼 3️⃣6️⃣ goals: Antoine Griezmann

And a goal for France!

2021-06-02T20:17:55Z

Griezmann has bagged himself a goal too, firing a lovely curler to the top left corner to double France's lead. 

Saka scores for England!

2021-06-02T20:15:48Z

The goals are starting to fly in, and this one will be a memorable one.

Bukayo Saka has given England the 1-0 lead by scoring his first senior international goal. 

Scotland take the lead!

2021-06-02T20:12:26Z

A difficult day for the Netherlands as Scotland are back in the lead!

Kevin Nisbet with the goal this time around as Frank de Boer's side now trail 2-1. 

Goal Germany!

2021-06-02T20:04:27Z

A scrappy one for the Germans, but they'll take it!

Ball looped into the box nearly falls to Kimmich, who can't get it out from under his feet, but it falls to Neuhaus for what really was a simple finish. No chance for Schmeichel in goal and it's 1-0 to Germany just moments into the second half. 

Halftime scores

2021-06-02T19:49:34Z

Only three goals across five games as we head into halftime.

Goal Mbappe!

2021-06-02T19:41:38Z

France are in the lead, and who else could have gotten them there?

Kylian Mbappe has scored the opening goal in the 35th minute as Les Bleus now have a 1-0 advantage over Wales.

Seven years later, Benzema's penalty struggles continue

2021-06-02T19:39:03Z

And now Hummels misses!

2021-06-02T19:36:14Z

Nearly a perfect return to international football for Mats Hummels, who follows the lead of Muller and Benzema by missing. Eventful starts for the returning stars.

It's all happening in France!

2021-06-02T19:32:39Z

Penalty for France thanks to a handball from Neco Williams, who is sent off for the offense.

However, Karim Benzema steps up and misses from the spot as he's off to a sour start to his return with Les Bleus. 

Lively start for England

2021-06-02T19:26:43Z

A solid enough start for England, who have been in control against Austria. One of the standouts? Trent Alexander-Arnold, who has been very noticeable through the game's first 25 minutes or so. 

Chance for Muller!

2021-06-02T19:14:18Z

Thomas Muller breaks free in the 13th minute but, fortunately for Denmark, his header is right at Kasper Schmeichel. 

A long-awaited return

2021-06-02T19:08:13Z

Thomas Muller and Mats Hummels are in the Germany lineup for the first time since Joachim Low controversially began excluding them from the national team in 2019.

Read all about their long-awaited return on Goal!

Memphis answers back

2021-06-02T19:04:56Z

Hot start in the Netherlands' clash with Scotland as Memphis Depay makes it 1-1 in the 17th minute. 

Meanwhile in Norway, guess who?

2021-06-02T19:03:41Z

Norway just scored a last-minute winner agaisnt Luexemborg. We don't need to tell you who scored it.

And we're all underway!

2021-06-02T19:01:26Z

Germany-Denmark, England-Austria and France-Wales have all kicked off. 

Netherlands losing!

2021-06-02T19:00:17Z

Frank de Boer's side concedes to Scotland just 11 minutes on a Josh Hendry goal.

The goal is Hendry's first international goal, and not a bad team to score it against, eh?

Kickoff in Holland

2021-06-02T18:45:53Z

The Netherlands have kicked off against Scotland with the other matches soon to follow.

Southgate explains why Lingard starts

2021-06-02T18:22:40Z

Despite being cut from England's squad for the Euros, Jesse Lingard has been named to Gareth Southgate's starting XI against Austria. 

"Jesse has had a good spell with West Ham and is someone who has played so well with England," Southgate said before the game. "We have total trust in the way he plays, he is reliable, a great member of the group."

Bellingham becomes youngest England starter since Rooney

2021-06-02T18:20:16Z

At 17 years and 338 days old, Jude Bellingham is the youngest player to start for England since Wayne Rooney, who was named to the starting XI against Liechtenstein in September 2003 at17 years and 321 days old.

Meanwhile in Madrid...

2021-06-02T17:52:41Z

Before all of today's games get started, Carlo Ancelotti held his first press conference since returning to Real Madrid, as he discussed the futures of Sergio Ramos, Eden Hazard and Gareth Bale.

Read the full story on Goal!

An incredible lineup for France

2021-06-02T17:47:32Z

Stick N'Golo Kante in there and you have one of this summer's favourites. 

And Austria's XI

2021-06-02T17:42:25Z

Some familiar faces in the starting XI for Austria, including recent Real Madrid signing David Alaba:

Bachmann, Friedl, Hinteregger, Dragovic, Lainer, Laimer, Baumgartner, Schlager, Alaba, Sabitzer, Kalajdzic.

The wait is almost over!

2021-06-02T17:15:17Z

It's taken an extra year, but the Euros are nearly upon us!

🎉 ⚽️ Welcome to Goal Matchday Live! ⚽️ 🎉

2021-06-02T16:57:44Z

The road towards the Euros is officially underway as several of Europe's top teams are in action today with pre-tournament friendlies. 

Fresh off naming his right-back filled 26-man squad for the Euros, Gareth Southgate and England are set to face off with Austria, while reigning world champions France are set to take on Wales in what could be Karim Benzema's true return to Les Bleus.

Elsewhere, Germany are set to face Denmark while the Netherlands will take on Scotland.

A busy day to help kickstart a busy summer - and you can follow it all right here!