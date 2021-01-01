Matchday LIVE: Man City take on Leeds, Real Madrid host Barca in El Clasico

Manchester City host Leeds United for first time since 2013 and City have gone unbeaten for 41 matches at the Etihad Stadium against newly promoted sides.

The reverse fixture in October finished levelled, 1-1 with goals from Rodrigo and Raheem Sterling.

Now, City sit in first with a 14 point lead over Manchester United in second. Leeds United are in 11th, levelled in points with Arsenal in 10th, nine points off the Europa League spot.

Players to watch:

Leeds: Rafinha

No other Leeds player has created more chances (55) or provided more assists (6) in the Premier League

City: Aguero

It's the first time the Argentinian faces Leeds in the league and so far, has scored against 32 of 33 previous opponents he's faced. Will Leeds be the next team on his tally?