Matchday LIVE: Crystal Palace vs Manchester City, Chelsea vs Fulham, Real Madrid vs Osasuna & more

Pep's been sharing his thoughts on the changes he's made: "When we talk about tactics, we have to talk about the quality of the players. Players have other skills and other talents than others. We have to adapt. The quality of the players are there. The rest is theories. Put the players in the right positions where they feel comfortable to express their quality."

It can be dressed up any way Pep likes, these changes have been made with PSG on Tuesday in mind.