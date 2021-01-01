Matchday LIVE: Chelsea vs Real Madrid in Champions League semi-final second leg

One man with a point to prove today may well be Timo Werner, whose fine performance against Fulham at the weekend served as a potent reminder of his talents.

He has been far from a failure since his arrival at Chelsea, but sky-high expectations from certain quarters has seen him unfairly scapegoated on occasion.

Rumours continue to swirl of an incredible - if somewhat complicated - move for Erling Haaland, but our man Alex Keble believes that Werner will prove his doubters wrong in time.

ahead of kick-off.