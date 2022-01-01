Live Blog

Matchday LIVE: Chelsea vs Liverpool in Carabao Cup final, Barcelona face Athletic Club & all today's football

GOAL brings you all the action from today's football as it happens, with the Carabao Cup final, Barcelona and more to enjoy

Updated
Andriy Yarmolenko London Stadium West Ham vs Wolves 2021-22
Tentative start between West Ham & Wolves

2022-02-27T14:15:00.000Z

The first 15 minutes at the London Stadium have been relatively uneventful, with both sides defending well and reluctant to take too many risks going forward.

Wolves have seen 61 per cent of the ball so far, but the Hammers are looking to counter at every opportunity.

Who will draw first blood?

Kick-off: West Ham vs Wolves

2022-02-27T14:00:01.000Z

And we are underway at the London Stadium! who will come out on top in this battle between two clubs chasing a top-four finish?

Today's order of play

2022-02-27T13:35:00.000Z

GOAL will be keeping you up to date with all the biggest developments from the following matches:

1400: West Ham vs Wolves

1630: Chelsea vs Liverpool

1630: Augsburg vs Dortmund

1950: Lazio vs Napoli

2000: Barcelona vs Athletic Club

(All times GMT)

Welcome to GOAL Matchday Live!

2022-02-27T13:30:08.000Z

We have another action-packed Sunday of football in store, with GOAL on hand to provide you with all the updates from Europe's top leagues throughout the afternoon and evening.

The Carabao Cup final between Liverpool and Chelsea is the standout contest of the day, but West Ham and Wolves are also in Premier League action while Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund have crucial La Liga and Bundesliga games to attend to.

Strap yourself in for a drama-filled Sunday!