Matchday LIVE: Chelsea vs Crystal Palace, Celtic vs Rangers plus Real Madrid, PSG & Bayern Munich all in action

GOAL! Bayern make it 2-0
Serge Gnabry scores to double Bayern Munich's lead over Arminia Bielefeld heading into the break.
Vlasic visibly upset by Westwood's injury
Nikola Vlasic had to be consoled by team-mates after witnessing Ashley Westwood's injury.

Chelsea & Crystal Palace team news imminent
Team news comes next!
GOAL! Celtic take the lead!
Greg Taylor with a big goal as Celtic go ahead against Rangers just after the hour mark. A wonderfully worked set-piece caught Rangers off guard.

A well-worked free kick and with the help of a deflection Greg Taylor breaks the deadlock with just his 3rd professional goal
HT: West Ham 0-1 Burnley
An action-packed first half in London, with Weghorst's goal the difference between the sides. Burnley did well to put Westwood's nasty injury behind them to go ahead, but missed a chance to strengthen their lead when Cornet put a penalty wide. West Ham look a little leggy from their Europa League exploits, but they are still in the game.
HT: Newcastle 1-1 Leicester
It finishes level after the first 45 minutes at St James' Park. Lookman fired he Foxes ahead, but Bruno Guimaraes hauled the Magpies level.
Explained: Why Gallagher can't play vs Chelsea

Conor Gallagher won't play a part for Palace against the Blues at Wembley.
The reason is because Chelsea have not permitted the midfielder to play against them as part of their loan agreement with the Eagles.
He had featured in Palace's previous FA Cup fixtures against Millwall, Hartlepool United, Stoke City and Everton. However, he will have to watch on from the stands as Patrick Vieira's side make a push for the final.
MISS! Cornet puts the penalty wide!
Oof, that's a blunder from Cornet... he's missed the chance to double Burney's lead.
It remains 1-0 heading into half-time!
Penalty to Burnley!
Fabianski has been penalised for taking Cornet down inside the box. This could be huge for the Clarets...
GOAL! Weghorst scores for Burnley!
Wout Weghorst makes it 1-0 to Burnley! A welcome boost for the Clarets after the horrific scene of Westwood's exit. Jay Rodriguez's header rebounded off the bar and the Dutch striker was first to react as he knocked the ball home.
GOAL! Magpies equalise!
Bruno Guimaraes scores to make it 1-1! That is a scrappy, scrappy goal... but it doesn't matter, they count just the same!

Bruno Guimaraes registers his first-ever Newcastle goal at St James' Park after a long VAR check!
The goal stands for Newcastle after VAR review!
We are now level at St. James' Park.
We are now level at St. James' Park.
HT: Celtic 0-0 Rangers
Things remain level at Hampden Park between Celtic and Rangers. A big 45 minutes to come as the two sides look to book their place in the final.
GOAL! Bayern go in front
Robert Lewandowski (who else?) makes it 1-0 to Bayern Munich. He has Alphonso Davies to thank for setting it up.
Bad injury for Westwood 😢
Major blow for Burnley as Westwood is forced off on a stretcher. It looked like a bad injury - potential leg break - and Vlasic has been reduced to tears.
Here's hoping for a speedy recovery 🤞
28' After a lengthy stoppage in play, Westwood departs on a stretcher. 0-0
Speedy recovery, Westy 👏
GOAL! Foxes take the lead 🦊
Ademola Lookman has scored to give Leicester the lead against Newcastle United. That's the Foxes' striker's sixth Premier League goal of the season. It's 1-0 at St James' Park after 20 minutes.
It comes from a well-worked corner. The ball's cleverly flicked into his path by Pérez, and Lookman slams his low shot through bodies and past Dúbravka!
Arminia Bielefeld vs Bayern Munich underway!
Victory today will see Bayern nine points clear of Borussia Dortmund.
Big save by Pope! 🧤
Burnley have begun a new life after Sean Dyche, but it's same old Nick Pope for now with the goalkeeper making a fantastic stop to deny Jarrod Bowen from distance. Still 0-0 between Burnley and West Ham after 15 minutes.
Tierney cheering on the Bhoys 🍀
The Arsenal full-back is back up in Glasgow to cheer on his former club!
Still 0-0 between Celtic and Rangers after half an hour...

Premier League 2:15pm kick-offs underway
West Ham vs Burnley
Newcastle vs Leicester
Whistles blown!
Liverpool vs Man City highlights 💻
What a game it was!
Liverpool booked their place in the FA Cup final with a thrilling 3-2 victory over Manchester City on Saturday.
Check out the highlights from yesterday's FA Cup semi-final below. 👇
Liverpool saw off Manchester City to reach the #FACup final.
Here are the goals ⬇
Celtic vs Rangers underway!
Celtic and Rangers lock horns at Hampden Park once again!
The last time they faced off was at Ibrox on April 3, with the Bhoys coming out on top on that occasion. Can the Gers get revenge?
Starting XIs confirmed for Bayern vs Arminia Bielefeld
Our starting XI and subs to take on @arminia_int
TEAM! ✊
Teams are in for West Ham vs Burnley
Vlasic starts in one of three changes today.
Here's how we're lining up...
📋 Here's how we line up to face West Ham United this afternoon!
Here's how Newcastle & Leicester line up
🚨 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠-𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 🚨
HWTL! ⚫️⚪️
A look at the Foxes' line-up for #NewLei
Celtic vs Rangers teams
Our #ScottishCup Semi-final line-up 📋
📢 Let's make some noise for the Bhoys!
#CELRAN | #COYBIG 🍀 pic.twitter.com/ZREBLketJ8
🆕 Today's #RangersFC team for the @ScottishCup semi-final.
🗒️ Full Team News:
Which games are on today? 📺
Here's a flavour of what's in store...
2pm - Celtic vs Rangers
2:15pm - Newcastle United vs Leicester City
2:15pm - West Ham vs Burnley
2:30pm - Arminia Bielefeld vs Bayern Munich
3:15pm - Atletico Madrid vs Espanyol
4:30pm - Chelsea vs Crystal Palace
7:45pm - PSG vs Marseille
8pm - Sevilla vs Real Madrid
Which game are you most excited about?
It's a packed Easter Sunday, with semi-finals to be decided in the FA Cup and Scottish FA Cup, while games involving Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich are also on the cards.
We'll bring you all the latest updates, team news, goals and incidents from across the grounds, so stay tuned!