Matchday LIVE: Chelsea face Leicester, Liverpool host Arsenal, Man Utd & Barcelona also in action

Leicester v Chelsea

Look away now, Blues supporters - if you don't want to be reminded of that rough day at Wembley.

In all competitions, Leicester have won two matches against Chelsea in 2021, winning in the Premier League in January and the FA Cup final in May. In the last 10 years, only one team has beaten the Blues three times in a single calendar year (Manchester United in 2019).

That Premier League loss was the last game of Frank Lampard's reign in charge too.