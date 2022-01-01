Matchday LIVE: Chelsea, Juventus, Lille & Villarreal in Champions League last-16 action

GOAL! Villarreal 0-1 Juventus
Juventus take the lead after just over a minute! Dusan Vlahovic slots it in for his new side with a fine finish.
Kick-off: Chelsea vs Lille, Villarreal vs Juventus
And off we go!
The defending European champions have kicked off their last-16 account at home to Lille, while Juventus have traveled to Villarreal.
🗣 Tuchel: 'Lukaku was exhausted'
Thomas Tuchel on BT Sport: "I felt he (Romelu Lukaku) was a bit tired and exhausted, he has played a lot, extra-times, travelling and it was not the best performance (v Crystal Palace) so maybe it is easier to come off the bench and turn things around if needed.
"The two systems are not too different, we played 4-1-4-1 against Palace and now we have closer distances in passing. We have four players for the counter-attacks and if in doubt then go with what everyone is used to. We felt no need to change it.
"Perfect stage for the underdog to overperform, Lille are a physical team, disciplined team and have absolutely nothing to lose. It makes their preparation easier but we are here to give them a hard time, implement our style and intensity and take care of the result by performance and work rate."
🗣 Update from Tuchel
Tuchel has explained that tiredness is the reason for benching Lukaku against Lille. He had started 10 games in a row: "He looked a little exhausted and you have to consider he played a lot." #CFC #UCL— Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) February 22, 2022
1 - Unai Emery has only won 1 of his 6 games in the knockout stages of the #UCL (D1 L4), losing the last 3 in a row. Indeed, Emery has seen his side be eliminated in all 3 of his previous Round of 16 ties – once with Valencia in 2010-11 and with PSG in 16-17 and 17-18. Defiance. pic.twitter.com/Nj3F6ol67O— OptaJose (@OptaJose) February 22, 2022
Team news: Villarreal vs Juventus
Villarreal XI: Rulli, Foyth, Albiol, Torres, Pedraza, Capoue, Lo Celso, Parejo, Moreno, Danjuma, Chukwueze
Juventus XI: Szczesny, De Sciglio, Danilo, De Ligt, Alex Sandro, Cuadrado, Locatelli, McKennie, Rabiot, Morata, Vlahovic
Team news: Chelsea vs Lille
Chelsea XI: Mendy, Rudiger, Christensen, Silva, Alonso, Azpilicueta, Kante, Kovacic, Pulisic, Ziyech, Havertz
Lille XI: Jardim, Andre, Bamba, Botman, Celik, David, Djalo, Fonte, Onana, Sanches, Xeka
Hello and welcome to GOAL's matchday blog!
We've got two Champions League last-16 double headers on the menu today, with Chelsea facing Lille and Villarreal hosting Juventus.
Join us for the ride – team news coming soon!