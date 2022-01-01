Matchday LIVE: Chelsea take on Brighton, Juventus & Dortmund also feature

A good sign for tonight?
2022-01-18T19:18:36.000Z
0 - Chelsea have never lost in 13 league meetings with Brighton (W10 D3) – it’s the most the Blues have faced an opponent without ever losing in their league history. Might. #BHACHE— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 18, 2022
Safe hands!
2022-01-18T19:05:07.019Z
Edouard Mendy keeps his first #AFCON2021 clean sheet as Senegal progress to the Round of 16 💪 pic.twitter.com/wegD70m52F— GOAL (@goal) January 18, 2022
2022-01-18T18:59:48.000Z
