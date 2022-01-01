Live Blog

Matchday LIVE: Burnley vs Chelsea, Liverpool vs West Ham, plus Bayern Munich, Real Madrid & PSG all in action

Stay right up to date with GOAL's live commentary coverage of the biggest games from around the globe

Updated
Comments (0)
Leicester vs Leeds, Premier League 2021-22
Getty

Half-time: Leicester 0-0 Leeds

2022-03-05T13:18:44.000Z

Despite an exciting first half at King Power Stadium, it is goalless between Leicester and Leeds.

The visitors have been piling on the pressure as they chase a bright start under their new manager.

Leeds get close!

2022-03-05T12:53:35.592Z

Leeds have had a bright start to this game.

They have had five attempts in the first 25 minutes of the clash, with two efforts on target.

Leicester, meanwhile, have had just one shot and missed the target.

We are underway!

2022-03-05T12:31:26.957Z

The match between Leicester and Leeds has kicked off.

The visitors are desperate for a positive result to boost their hopes of survival under new coach Jesse Marsch.

Welcome to the matchday blog

2022-03-05T12:03:41.440Z

Another action-packed Saturday is upon us!

Follow the drama with GOAL as we bring you updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Bundesliga, Serie A and Ligue 1!