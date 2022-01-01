Matchday LIVE: Barcelona in action, Premier League updates, plus Juventus vs Inter, PSG vs Lorient & more

Napoli 2-0 up at the break
Politano made it 2-0 to Napoli against Atalanta and they take a solid lead into the half-time break.
Check out the volleyed finish 👇
A beautiful training-ground free-kick routine from Napoli 🥰— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 3, 2022
Insigne picks out Politano who takes it perfectly to go 2-0 up away to Atalanta! pic.twitter.com/9K5K679TIC
HT: West Ham 1-0 Everton
Aaron Cresswell's sensational free kick is the difference between West Ham and Everton. The curled set-piece left Jordan Pickford with no chance and the Toffees were left rattled. David Moyes' side cranked things up a gear after that, with Michail Antonio causing havoc in the box, but Frank Lampard's men weathered the storm. They'll need to come up with something different in the second half...
WATCH: Cresswell's stunning free kick 🎥
What a lovely, lovely goal 😍
STOP SCROLLING AND WATCH THIS 🔥— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 3, 2022
Aaron Cresswell opens the scoring for West Ham with a simply delicious free-kick 🤤 pic.twitter.com/rI7J2rcLyq
Aaron Cresswell picks out the top corner PERFECTLY on his free kick! 🤩— NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) April 3, 2022
📺: @USA_Network & @Telemundo #MyPLMorning | #WHUEVE pic.twitter.com/XdSpydM9zE
GOAL! A superb free kick from Aaron Cresswell!
He had been relatively quiet, but Aaron Cresswell was loud and clear when he arrowed the free kick past Jordan Pickford. A sweet dead-ball effort!! It's 1-0 to West Ham heading into half-time. Everton really need a bit of luck...
Still scoreless between West Ham and Everton
No goals at the London Stadium yet as West Ham and Everton remain locked level at 0-0. It's been an even enough game so far, with few clear-cut chances being fashioned. Alex Iwobi is causing problems on the wing, while Richarlison has stood out as well. The Toffees are in dire need of a win, so they'll be hopeful that one of those can make a breakthrough.
GOAL! Insigne gives Napoli the lead
Napoli have taken the lead in their game against Atalanta thanks to Lorenzo Insigne. They're keeping the pressure on AC Milan at the top of the table.
Celtic triumph in Old Firm 🍀
🍀 𝗔 𝗵𝗮𝗿𝗱-𝗳𝗼𝘂𝗴𝗵𝘁 𝘃𝗶𝗰𝘁𝗼𝗿𝘆 𝗮𝘁 𝗜𝗯𝗿𝗼𝘅 ✊#RANCEL | #cinchPrem | #COYBIG— Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) April 3, 2022
Check out the winning goal from USMNT international Cameron Carter-Vickers! 👇
🎙️"A frantic start to the half & now a frantic end to the half!"@CelticFC go in 2-1 up at the break thanks to this from Cameron Carter-Vickers! Watch half-time analysis & the second-half live on @SkyFootball 📺 pic.twitter.com/VIuJS8yP84— Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) April 3, 2022
Why Juve showdown is key to Inzaghi's Inter future 🔑
Mark Doyle casts his eye over the Derby d'Italia 🇮🇹
"They still have a game in hand but defeat in the Derby d'Italia would render it almost irrelevant in the context of their Scudetto bid, particularly with Milan hosting Bologna on Monday night.
"The result, then, will have a massive bearing on Inter's title defence. However, it could also impact their coach's future at San Siro. According to Saturday's Gazzetta, "Inzaghi risks it all" at Juventus Stadium.
A loss would reportedly prompt Inter to evaluate whether the former Lazio boss is really the right man for the San Siro hotseat, with doubts mounting over his tactical versatility and ability to effectively rotate his squad."
Klich tells Leeds fan where to go...🤬
Here's a story you don't see every day.
Leeds United star Mateusz Klich offered a succinct - if rude - response to a fan criticising him for his play in the Whites' Premier League draw with Southampton, telling the supporter in question to "f*ck off".
😬
Confirmed lineups for Atalanta vs Napoli 👇
👥 I nostri 11!— Atalanta B.C. (@Atalanta_BC) April 3, 2022
🦾 Our line-up to face Napoli!
Presented by @Plus500#AtalantaNapoli #SerieATIM #GoAtalantaGo ⚫️🔵 pic.twitter.com/VAgojKerdI
📃 Starting XI: Ospina, Zanoli, Jesus, Koulibaly, Mario Rui, Anguissa, Lobotka, Zielinski, Politano, Mertens, Insigne.#AtalantaNapoli— Official SSC Napoli (@en_sscnapoli) April 3, 2022
💙 #ForzaNapoliSempre pic.twitter.com/7zW4ktV1ei
Today's games ⚽️
Here are some of the main matches happening this Sunday
12 noon - Rangers vs Celtic
2pm - West Ham vs Everton
2pm - Atalanta vs Napoli
4:30pm - Tottenham vs Newcastle
5pm - Sampdoria vs Roma
7:45pm - Juventus vs Inter
7:45pm - PSG vs Lorient
8pm - Barcelona vs Sevilla
All times UK
West Ham & Everton teams are in 👇
📋 Our team for today is in!— West Ham United (@WestHam) April 3, 2022
Bowen starts with Coufal also returning among the substitutes...
COME ON YOU IRONS!!! ⚒@betway | #WHUEVE pic.twitter.com/OfaI2BoV6B
🔵 | Team news is in - here's how we line up at West Ham this afternoon. COYB!#WHUEVE pic.twitter.com/hrShtdfUhU— Everton (@Everton) April 3, 2022
Broken glass on the pitch in Old Firm derby 👎
Rangers vs Celtic was one of today's early kick-offs and games between the Old Firm rivals in Scotland are usually fiery affairs. There was another added edge to proceedings, however, as the second half was delayed from starting after a broken bottle was thrown onto the pitch. 😬
The start to the second-half at Ibrox was delayed due to a glass bottle being thrown onto the pitch 👇 pic.twitter.com/cffhNf6p1u— Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) April 3, 2022
Live updates from across the day's football action! 🎉
Hey! 👋
Welcome to GOAL's live blog for updates from today's games across the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more. We'll have all the latest team news, goals, results and moments from the action as it happens.
There are some fascinating fixtures to look forward to and we'll also have reaction from the games.
💬 Get involved! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section, whatever it may be!