Matchday LIVE: Barcelona face Levante with Koeman under pressure, Arsenal vs Tottenham in north London derby

Stay right up to date with Goal's live commentary coverage of the biggest games from around the globe

Ronald Koeman Barcelona 2021-22
Former Arsenal & Man City man Nasri retires

2021-09-26T13:12:34Z

Samir Nasri has called time on his playing career.

The former Arsenal and Manchester City midfielder has been without a club since leaving Anderlecht in 2020, having made just eight appearances for the Belgian giants before injuries cut his season short.

Since then, the former France international has been working as a pundit on television channel Canal+ and says his playing days are behind him.

Sergi Roberto to miss Barcelona match

2021-09-26T13:10:00Z

Barcelona have confirmed that Sergi Roberto will be absent for the game against Levante due to a bout of gastroenteritis.

That game kicks off at 3:15pm - we'll have team news shortly.

Which games are on today? 📺

2021-09-26T13:05:00Z

Action from 🇬🇧, 🇪🇸 and more!

Here's a flavour of some of the big matches today:

PREMIER LEAGUE

4:30pm - Arsenal vs Tottenham

LA LIGA

3:15pm - Barcelona vs Levante

SERIE A

5pm - Lazio vs Roma

It's matchday! ⚽️🎉📺

2021-09-26T13:00:00Z

Good afternoon and welcome to Goal's matchday live blog!

There is no shortage of fixtures taking place across the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more, so stay tuned.

We'll have all the latest news from the games, including goals, red cards and every notable incident as they happen so you won't miss a thing.

