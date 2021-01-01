Matchday LIVE: Atletico & Real Madrid in action as La Liga title race goes to the wire

Koln set for play-off after Bundesliga final day

To briefly turn our attention away from La Liga, Robert Lewandowski has broken Gerd Muller's all-time record of goals in a single top-flight season in Germany with the last play of Bayern Munich's 5-2 win over Augsburg today.

It is a rich reward for the Poland striker, one of the game's greatest attackers, and only further enshrines his legacy at the Bavarian giants, who now bid farewell to Hansi Flick.

Werder Bremen meanwhile have been relegated following their 2-4 defeat to Borussia Monchengladbach - but Koln will have a chance to save their proverbial bacon against Bochum, Holstein Kiel or Greuther Furth.