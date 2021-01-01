Matchday LIVE: Arsenal v Watford, West Ham v Liverpool and more Premier League action plus Milan derby in Serie A

Ten minute warning 🚨
Neville in fresh Man Utd ‘robots’ rant
Manchester United players have come in for a lot of criticism lately, with a number of ex Red Devils delivering scathing assessments of their performances.
It's not only on the field that their behaviour has been scrutinised either, with Roy Keane describing Harry Maguire as a "robot" in post-match interviews.
Gary Neville has joined the chorus in the aftermath of their derby defeat to Manchester City, which saw Maguire and others post apologetic messages online.
Reacting to a video in which United’s CEO of Media, Phil Lynch, says the Red Devils are “really about trying to understand what narrative they [the players] want to tell and then we’re here to support that narrative”, Neville has said: “Creating Robots on and off the pitch! Get the f**k away from them.
“It’s a football club. He makes controlling fans sound like he’s trying to win a general election!”
Aston Villa part ways with Smith
Dean Smith has been relieved of his duties as manager of Aston Villa.
Aston Villa Football Club can confirm that the Club have parted company with Head Coach Dean Smith.— Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) November 7, 2021
Conte's first league game for Spurs
There was plenty of excitement when Tottenham announced that Antonio Conte would take over from Nuno Espirito Santo and we'll soon see how the Italian impresses his ideas on the team.
A title winner with Chelsea, Juventus and Inter, Conte knows what it takes to assemble a formidable team, so it will be interesting to witness what sort of changes he brings to the north London outfit.
Here's a stat for you
Look away Arsenal fans 😬From our friends at Opta: Arsenal haven't won a home Premier League game in the month of November since 2017 (5-0 vs Huddersfield), drawing four and losing two of their six November matches at the Emirates since then.
Bowen for Liverpool? 🤔
Liverpool play West Ham later this afternoon and our correspondent Neil Jones has the perfect seatwarmer for you.
"Bowen’s form has been excellent and if anyone was wondering why a club like Liverpool, or a manager like Klopp, admires him, they need only look at his numbers.
"For example, of all Premier League forwards this season, only three have had more touches in the opposition penalty area. Two of them are Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, and the other is Michail Antonio.
"Only four forwards – Salah, Antonio, Raphinha and Raul Jimenez – have created more chances, only four have completed more dribbles and only four rank higher for ball recoveries."
Klopp likes him and so do Liverpool. And looking at the way Jarrod Bowen has started this season for West Ham, you can see why#LFC 🔴https://t.co/JWiiSObZbC— Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) November 7, 2021
Partey out with a tight groin
Thomas Partey is a notable absentee in the Arsenal midfield today and he sits out this game in order to recover from a groin issue. Ainsley Maitland-Niles starts in his place, making his seventh appearance in the league this season and his second start of the campaign.
Tight groin for Partey.— Charles Watts (@charles_watts) November 7, 2021
TEAM NEWS: Leeds United vs Leicester City
One change for the hosts
LEEDS XI
📋 Marcelo makes one change today, as Adam Forshaw replaces Jamie Shackleton in the #LUFC Starting XI pic.twitter.com/rulYyMJXob— Leeds United (@LUFC) November 7, 2021
LEICESTER XI
The 𝐋𝐞𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐗𝐈 for Leeds away 🦊#LeeLei pic.twitter.com/OKIHbt0zsj— Leicester City (@LCFC) November 7, 2021
TEAM NEWS: Everton vs Tottenham
Antonio Conte's first Premier League game as Spurs boss
EVERTON XI
Our team for #EVETOT 💪— Everton (@Everton) November 7, 2021
𝘊𝘖𝘔𝘌 𝘖𝘕 𝘠𝘖𝘜 𝘉𝘓𝘜𝘌𝘚! 🔵 pic.twitter.com/3dl4AzWLY4
TOTTENHAM XI
Our line-up for this afternoon's game against Everton! 👊 pic.twitter.com/x0yiojYiov— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) November 7, 2021
TEAM NEWS: Lacazette & Auba up front for Arsenal
ARSENAL XI 👇
📜 Here’s how we line up for #ARSWAT…— Arsenal (@Arsenal) November 7, 2021
🗞 @MaitlandNiles starts in midfield
🗞 @KieranTierney returns to squad
🗞 @LacazetteAlex and @Auba up top
WATFORD XI 👇
📋 Here's how the Hornets line up this afternoon!#ARSWAT pic.twitter.com/vnrY2Weit1— Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) November 7, 2021
What games are on today? 📺
Let's see...
Here are some of our key matches:
2pm - Leeds United vs Leicester City
3:15pm - Valencia vs Atletico Madrid
4:30pm - West Ham vs Liverpool
All times UK
