Live Blog

Matchday LIVE: Arsenal host Manchester City, Spurs travel to Watford, Crystal Palace face West Ham

Join GOAL as we take in all the Premier League action across New Year's Day

Updated
Comments (0)
Riyad Mahrez, Kevin De Bruyne, Man City 2021-22
Getty

Team News: Arsenal v Man City

2022-01-01T12:04:00.000Z

Tomiyasu starts for hosts, Foden absent for visitors

Today's order of play

2022-01-01T12:02:00.000Z

Typically, we'd provide you with a full list of where and when everything would shake down throughout the day, but given the relative lack of total fixtures, that seems a tad like overkill.

So, it is Manchester City who get today's action underway, with a trip to face Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium (1230 GMT/0730 EST/0430 PST). Then, Tottenham make the relatively short trip to Vicarage Road to face Watford (1500 GMT/1000 EST/0700 PST) and then it all wraps up as West Ham square off with Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park. (1730 GMT/1230 EST/0930 PST).

We'll be here to bring you all the action as it comes in.

Antonio Conte Harry Kane Tottenham Premier League 2021-22
Getty/GOAL

🎉 ⚽️ Welcome to GOAL Matchday Live! ⚽️ 🎉

2022-01-01T12:00:00.000Z

Hello and welcome to GOAL Matchday Live - our rolling blog coverage of all the biggest beats and hottest games across Europe this weekend!

Of course, it is a smaller than normal roster to ring in the new year, what with continental football still on its mid-season break and another English top-flight game curtailed by Covid 19.

But what's that riding over the hill to kick off 2022 in style? It's Premier League champions Manchester City, Europa League contenders West Ham and the heavyweight London quartet of Arsenal, Tottenham, Watford and Crystal Palace!

Sit yourselves down, folks - we're getting this World Cup year off with a bang.

Raheem Sterling Manchester City 2021-22
Getty Images