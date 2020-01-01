Live Blog

LIVE: Hyderabad 0-0 Mumbai City - Follow ISL in real-time

Hyderabad take on Mumbai City in the 2020-21 Indian Super League in Goa...

Updated
Hyderabad ISL
ISL

8' - Chance for Hyderabad

2020-12-20T11:39:46Z

Hyderabad threaten for the first time with an attack down the left. Aridance plays Yasir in behind the Mumbai defence but tries a cutback straight to an opponent. 

Mumbai City aggressive

2020-12-20T11:36:34Z

Mumbai City have already started knocking on the doors. Ahmed Jahouh is influential with his passing from the deep. Their latest foray forward sees Bipin Singh receive the ball on the left flank and deliver a dangerous cross into the centre of the box but Le Fondre fails to direct it towards goal. 

KICK-OFF!

2020-12-20T11:31:46Z

Hyderabad 0-0 Mumbai City

Hyderabad, in yellow, get the game underway...

Super Santana for Hyderabad

2020-12-20T11:24:21Z

Hyderabad are up against the table-toppers today but they will have gained confidence from their 3-2 victory against East Bengal. Aridane Santana looked to be in excellent touch in the final third and Liston Colaco also impressed with a splendid assist for Halicharan Narzary's goal. 

Hugo Boumous out

2020-12-20T11:23:09Z

Hugo Boumous was initially picked to play today but is now off the teamsheet, due to an injury (abductor strain). Cy Goddard comes in. 

No two-striker experiement for Mumbai

2020-12-20T11:19:31Z

Mumbai City battled a 10-man Jamshedpur in their last game and failed to secure a win. It was a match they should have won, given they had an advantage for over an hour. Bartholomew Ogbeche scored a goal in that game but also missed several chances and looked rusty in front of goal. He is on the bench for today's game as Lobera has opted not to persist with the two-striker experiment and has decided to go with Adam Le Fondre up front. 

Hyderabad vs Mumbai City

2020-12-20T11:10:05Z

Promises to be fun!

Sergio Lobera's Mumbai City are slowly getting into their rhythm and Hyderabad have impressed under their head coach Manuel Marquez! Both sides like to have the ball at their feet and that's what makes this tie exciting. 