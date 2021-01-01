Kerala Blasters 1-2 Odisha LIVE: Steven Taylor puts Juggernauts in front

SECOND HALF!
2021-01-07T15:04:03Z
The Second half is underway! Can Kerala Blasters come back in this half?
HALF-TIME!
2021-01-07T14:49:02Z
Kerala Blasters 1-2 OdishaOdisha are in the lead at half time for the first time this season. Stay tuned for more action in the second half.
47' Kerala Blasters - Substitution
2021-01-07T14:48:17Z
Bakary Kone IN Nishu Kumar OUT. The full-back limps out of the ground with an injury.
42' GOAL! Kerala Blasters 1-2 Odisha
2021-01-07T14:43:41Z
Steven Taylor puts Odisha in frontThe Odisha gives his side the lead. Jerry Mawihmingthanga curls in a free-kick inside the box and an unmarked Taylor pushes the ball into the net. Blasters defence caught napping.
34' Albino stops Mauricio's shot!
2021-01-07T14:35:41Z
Albino Gomes stops a sure goal as Mauricio follows a lobbed pass inside the box and tries to score past the Kerala custodian. Top work by Albino.
Cooling break!
2021-01-07T14:28:13Z
The game has suddenly opened up after Mauricio's equaliser. Will wee see another goal in this half?
26' Chance for Kerala Blasters
2021-01-07T14:27:21Z
Arshdeep Singh pulls off a quality save and deny Rahul KP from scoring who cuts in from the right side and takes a shot which gets deflected off a Odisha player.
22' GOAL! Kerala Blasters 1-1 Odisha
2021-01-07T14:24:18Z
Jeakson's own goal brings Odisha back in the gameJerry Mawihmingthanga lobs the ball over a Kerala Blasters player and finds Mauricio who easily beat Abdul Hakku near the left edge of the box and tries to square the ball in the middle but it takes deflection of Jeakson's leg and goes into the goal. Game on.
14' Arshdeep stops Vicente Gomez's venomous shot
2021-01-07T14:15:53Z
Vicente Gomez attempts a lethal long-range shot from distance but Arshdeep manages to parry the ball away.
Another horror start for Odisha
2021-01-07T14:13:31Z
The Juggernauts get off to yet another poor start as Kerala Blasters take an early lead.
7' GOAL! Kerala Blasters 1-0 Odisha
2021-01-07T14:09:19Z
Jordan Murray gives Kerala the leadRahul KP meets a long ball inside the Odisha box and and tries to head it in but Arshdeep stops it first time but Murray picks up the rebound ball and finds the back of the net. The Australian was left unmarked inside the box.
5' Murray goes for goal from distance
2021-01-07T14:06:05Z
Jordan picks up a pass from Sahal and makes space for himself before unleashing a shot but it is too weak to create any trouble for Arshdeep.
KICK-OFF!
2021-01-07T13:56:59Z
Kerala Blasters get us underway!
A late change in Odisha XI
2021-01-07T13:52:59Z
Daniel Lalhimpuia comes in as a late replacement for Manuel Onwu in the Odisha starting lineup.
Clash of the bottom two teams
2021-01-07T13:35:58Z
Odisha FC have not won a single game yet this season and will hope to register their first win tonight against Kerala Blasters who themselves are struggling. Both teams are languishing at the bottom half of the league table.
KBFC need their heading prowess to work tonight
2021-01-07T13:35:18Z
4 - @KeralaBlasters have scored the most headed goals along with @MumbaiCityFC in the #ISL this term (four). Towering. #KBFCOFC #HeroISL #LetsFootball pic.twitter.com/qTkyqXUyfn— OptaJeev (@OptaJeev) January 7, 2021
One changed in Odisha XI
2021-01-07T13:33:45Z
After four matches, Stuart Baxter finally makes a change in the Odisha lineup. Nandhakumar Sekar returns to the starting eleven replacing Shubham Sarangi.
Kibu Vicuna makes two changes
2021-01-07T13:32:21Z
Abdul Hakku returns to the Kerala Blasters lineup replacing Costa Nhamoinesu and Rahul KP comes in place of Puitea.
Team News!
2021-01-07T13:14:44Z
Kibu fields an all-Indian backline
Kerala Blasters 🆚 Odisha - Team news!#KBFCOFC #ISL pic.twitter.com/UgzQ5TPnrH— Goal India (@Goal_India) January 7, 2021
Kerala Blasters vs Odisha
2021-01-07T13:13:44Z
Hello and welcome to the LIVE Blog of today's Indian Super League clash between Kerala Blasters and Odisha FC at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, Goa.